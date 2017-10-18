Charities, participants are winner of 23rd Annual Rotary Run Charity Classic

Rotary Run Charity Classic Race, a CARA certified annual event, brought participants, spectators and hundreds of volunteers out for the Rooney 5K run, the Hinsdale Bank & Trust 3K run, the Birches 5K walk & roll, the Molex 5K walk, the Mutt Strut and Morgan Stanley 10K run to the historic streets of Hinsdale and beautiful surrounding neighborhoods before returning to The Community House at 415 West Eighth St.

A wide variety of family activities were featured on the grounds, including: an awards ceremony, pumpkin decorating, vendor/sponsor booths, music and refreshments. The result link on this website rotaryruncharityclassic.org takes you to all of the race results.

There were over 500 runners, walkers and registered participants. District 181 schools continued their long-standing tradition of a friendly competition for the highest percentage of student and staff Rotary Run event registrants. Hinsdale Middle School won the Mr. K cup, and Oak School won the Mrs. B trophy.

The mascot race ended in a tie between “Hootie” from Oak School and “Paws” from Madison School.

The 23rd annual Rotary Run Charity Classic partnered with AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, Hinsdale and with the Rooney 5k Run, making it a true community event and benefiting some of the most well-known charities in our suburban area including The Community House, Hinsdale Hospital Foundation, District 181 Foundation, Rotary Club of Hinsdale Foundation, Hinsdale Humane Society and Ray Graham Association- Hanson Center.

Hinsdale Rotary Run for Charity results can be found here.