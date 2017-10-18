“Chat with the Chiefs” set for Wednesday, Oct. 25    

The next “Chat with the Chiefs” open-forum question and answer gathering, hosted by Chief Dave Riddle of the Plainfield Fire Protection District, Chief Mike Veseling of the Oswego Fire Protection District, and Chief John Konopek of the Plainfield Police Department will occur on Wednesday, October 25 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Plainfield Fire Protection District Headquarters, 23748 W. 135th Street.

These interactive community meetings allow the public to hear about happenings within the Plainfield Fire District, the Oswego Fire Department, the Plainfield Police Department, and the Plainfield Emergency Management Agency, and to also discuss and ask questions related to public safety in the Plainfield community. Each meeting includes safety messages that the attendees can use to enhance their preparedness and awareness

“Chat with the Chiefs” occurs quarterly throughout the year at either the Plainfield Police Department or Plainfield Fire District facilities.

The “Chat” begins at 7 p.m. and light refreshments will be available.