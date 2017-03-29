Chicago clinic opening first suburban location in Uptown Park Ridge

By Igor Studenkov | For the Bugle

The Park Ridge City Council gave a final approval to two resolutions allowing the Chicago-based Aligned Modern health to open a clinic at 40 N. Northwest Hwy., in the heart of Uptown.

According to its application documents, AMH offers chiropractic services, acupuncture, massage therapy and nutrition services. The Park Ridge location will represent a first for the company, which, up until now, only had locations in various Chicago neighborhoods. Because it would be located in Uptown TIF and won’t generate sales tax revenue, it will be required to make up the revenue the city would otherwise receive,

In its application, AMH stated that the location they will be leasing is similar to its Chicago locations, in that they are located in storefronts on the first floors of multi-story buildings. In this particular case, it will move into a 2,065 square-foot space in the Shops in Uptown building. The company argued that letting it open in Park Ridge would help the surrounding businesses.

“We find that retail businesses are excited when Aligned Modern Health opens a clinic near them, as our clients typically generate additional foot traffic,” the application stated. “In addition to the foot traffic we generate with our patients, we actively partner with nearby retailers to cross-promote their goods and services.”

That includes hosting events to promote business openings, and encouraging their patients to buy clothing and gear from nearby retailers that may carry such products.

The Park Ridge clinic will be open between 1- 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Fridays and 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The application noted that hours may be adjusted depending on patient preferences. The patients will be able to take advantage of the building parking spaces, as well as nearby public street parking. Furthermore, the clinic is located within walking distance of CTA route 68 and multiple Pace bus routes, all of which converge at the nearby Uptown Park Ridge Metra station.

As a medical facility, the clinic had to get a Special Use permit. The city also had to sign off on the lease agreement between AMH and the building’s owner, Uptown Station LLC. Under the existing redevelopment agreement between the city and Uptown Station LLC, whenever the owner leases out a storefront for non-retail use, it must reimburse the city for the sales tax revenue the space would generate if the tenant were a retailer. In this case, Uptown Station will pay about $12,570 a year, but the number may be adjusted depending on the changes to the Consumer Price Index.

The Special Use application went before the Park Ridge Planning & Zoning Commission on Feb. 14, when it was approved unanimously. The City Council held its first reading on March 6, approving it 4-3. The final reading, on March 20, went smoother, with aldermen voting unanimously to approve it. They also voted unanimously to sign off on the lease.

Commission recommends zoning code changes

The Park Ridge City Council held the first of the two required readings on a proposal to make several changes to the city zoning code.

These changes primarily have do with the definitions of the business districts, as well as planned development approval process. The commission held a public hearing on the matter on Feb. 28 and approved the final version of its recommendations during the March 14 meeting. The city council did the first reading during its March 20 meeting, approving it unanimously.

The proposal makes some changes to the definition of B-1 Retail and Office zoning district, specifying that it should generate “relatively minimal vehicular traffic” and require minimum off-street parking, and adds language saying that it can be located near residential districts, and that it can include mixed use buildings with commercial spaces on the first floor and residential units further up.

The definition of B-2 General Commercial zoning district would be also be tweaked, adding language to emphasize that businesses there should serve “both local and regional patrons” and “provide for relatively high off-street parking demand.” While the current language already calls for those districts to be buffered from residential areas, it clarifies that it should be buffered from residential areas zoned as R-1 and R-2.

When it comes to planned developments, it would add language specifying that they weren’t intended as a way to get around existing zoning requirements, and emphasizes that both the Planning & Zoning Commission and the City Council can impose “specific conditions” as part of the approval process. It would also change many details of the planning process. Among other things, it would explicitly require the developer to consult with representatives of Park Ridge Fire Department, as well as the city’s Community Presentation and Development Department and Public Works department, before filing the application. Along other things, they would look at whether the planned development is in compliance with existing zoning regulations, the Park Ridge comprehensive plan and the city’s development goals and policies. The proposal also gave a more clear-cut definition of what “conformity” means for the purpose of plan developments, outlining criteria such as size of the dwelling units, building heights, building materials and design characteristics.

Ald. Roger Shubert (4th) said he was glad to see this before the council.

“I am thrilled to see this going forward,” he said. “I’m glad we’re making progress in this area.”