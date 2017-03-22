City Of Joliet names new deputy fire chief

Joliet City Manager James D. Hock announces the appointment of Gregory Blaskey as the new Deputy Fire Chief.

Deputy Chief Blaskey is a lifelong resident of the City of Joliet. He attended Joliet West High School and Joliet Junior College. This month marks his 30-year anniversary with the Joliet Fire Department. He has held the ranks of firefighter, paramedic, apparatus operator, lieutenant and captain. He is the past Deputy Director of the Joliet Emergency Management Agency. He has two sons who serve in public safety as police officers.

“There were 5 very qualified internal candidates who applied for the position of Deputy Fire Chief and were interviewed by the Selection Committee” said Joliet Fire Chief Joe Formhals. “Deputy Chief Blaskey brings with him many years of experience handling labor management issues, and he is also well versed in Emergency Management. I welcome him to our team and know he will do an outstanding job”