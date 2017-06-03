Class 3A Elite 8-Bound! Redwings destroy Nazareth in 6

By Drake Skleba

For the Bugle

LISLE – Believe it! The Benet Academy Redwings are a proud member of the Class 3A’s Elite 8. On Saturday, the Redwings overcame an old baseball saying that It’s very hard to beat a quality team, three consecutive times in a season.

Well, in the 2017 Class 3A Benedictine University Sectional Championship game, the Redwings defeated the quality Roadrunners, for the third consecutive time. After defeating the Roadrunners 12-1 and 14-10 in 10 innings, in East Suburban Catholic Conference play, the Redwings trounced the Roadrunners 11-1 in six innings, on Saturday. With the win, Benet Academy (25-11), takes on East Suburban Catholic Conference rival St. Viator (22-16), in the Class 3A North Central College Supersectional in Naperville, Monday at 4.

CJ Birck’s single, in the bottom of the sixth, plated Marty Dosen, with the Redwings’ 11th run of the game, which ended the game, instituting the 10-run rule. Dosen led the 11-hit Redwing attack with two hits and three RBI. Dolan Glasgow drove home a pair of Redwing runs, while Tyler Bautista chipped in with two hits.

Mike Dunn struck out three in his 3 2/3 quality innings of work on the mound, to pick up the Redwing win.