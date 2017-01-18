Coffee with Joliet Township High School leaders Monday, Jan. 23

Joliet Township High School Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McCarthy and Board of Education Vice President Tracy Spesia and member R. Dale Evans will host a Coffee and Community Conversation from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 23 at the Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C Administrative Center, 5800 W. Theodore Street in Plainfield.

The event is the third in a series of conversations held throughout the year where the community can meet Board of Education members, key JTHS leaders and the superintendent.

The Coffee and Conversation series is open to parents, students, staff, and community members. There is no structured agenda, and guests can arrive and leave at any time during the 7 to 8 p.m. time frame.

“This has been a great way to connect face-to-face with our community in a relaxed setting,” said McCarthy. “We are looking forward to further engaging our stakeholders in meaningful conversations related to our school district.”