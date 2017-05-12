Come support Illinois Special Olympics “Cop on Top” May 19 in Niles

The Niles Police Department in conjunction with the Illinois Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run and Dunkin’ Donuts will be conducting a “Cop on Top” Event on May 19, from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Niles Police Department will be conducting four “Roof Top Stakeouts” at all of our Dunkin’ Donuts locations in Niles. The locations are:

7039 W. Dempster

7525 N. Harlem

235 N. Caldwell

8080 N. Milwaukee

Everyone who visits a Cop on Top location and makes a donation to the Torch Run will receive a free donut. People who donate at least $10 will also receive a Law Enforcement Torch Run Travel Mug and coupon for free coffee.

Last year the Niles Police department raised over $8,348.00 towards the Illinois Special Olympics “Cop On Top” Event. Help us reach our goal of $20,000 this year for the Illinois Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run.

For Additional Information please contact Sergeant Ronald Brandt at 847-588-6563 or Detective Anthony Scipione at 847-588-6576

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® is the single largest year-round fundraising event benefiting Special Olympics Illinois. The annual intrastate relay and its various fundraising projects have two goals: to raise money and to gain awareness for the athletes who participate in Special Olympics Illinois. The Law Enforcement Torch Run® has raised more than $22.025 million over 25 years while increasing awareness of Special Olympics Illinois athletes and their accomplishments.

Approximately 3,000 officers representing every branch of law enforcement across the state from local police officers to FBI agents will carry the Flame of Hope nearly 1,500 miles, running through thousands of Illinois communities via 23 different legs (routes) to its final destination – the Opening Ceremonies of the Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games in June in Normal.