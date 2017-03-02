Community Foundation would build a philanthropic safety net for Plainfield

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

Looking for a way to keep neighbors neighborly, the village of Plainfield is considering a plan to establish a community foundation within the village boundaries.

Michael Trench, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Will County, gave a presentation on the benefit of community foundations to the Board of Trustees on Monday, Feb. 13.

Trench said that historically, communities were close knit, but that trend has died out as times have changed.

“People in communities pooled what they had,” Trench said “It’s that same kind of spirit that really goes into the formation of community foundations. Before there were taxes and before there were deductions, people did charitable things.”

Trench said that there are more than 780 community foundations throughout the United States, general organized around geography. That includes 27 foundations in Illinois, with some centered around towns, while most county-wide or multicounty-wide.

The Will County foundation started in 2006 as a private, philanthropic entity not associated county government.

“We focus on philanthropy, which we define a little different than charity,” Trench said. “Charity takes care of the needs of an individual. Philanthropy can take care of the needs of a community. And we hope, very idealistic, but the hope is that if philanthropy does its job, it can someday make charity unnecessary. That’s a rather idealistic pursuit, but if we don’t start somewhere, we’re never going to get there.”

The Community Foundation of Will County has amassed $3.5 million in assets over the past 10 years. The organization has given out $1 million in community partner grants. But, Trench said, due to its size and different types of municipalities within the county, the foundation has its issues.

“One of the challenges of Will County is simply the geography,” Trench said. “It’s a very big place. People in Plainfield, and people in Wilmington, and people in Bolingbrook, and people in Beecher, don’t necessarily feel that they have an awful lot in common. And yet there is an extraordinary pride and generosity that is very community focused.”

Trench said that if Plainfield started its own foundation, the people of Plainfield would put money into that fund, which would then be earmarked for Plainfield alone. The Community Foundation of Will County would then oversee the Plainfield foundation.

“The next 10 years are going to be very challenging times for the non-profit sector,” Trench said. “The most generous generation will be passing away. And people who have a strong history of being givers are going to be leaving their estates to the next generation that are a little more on the consumer side than the giving side.”

Village administrator Brian Murphy said a Plainfield-centric community foundation could be a powerful resource for residents.

“We’ve got such a great asset and such a great resource here in Will County,” Murphy said “It would be remiss if we didn’t try to use those resources to try to continue advancing our community.”

The formation of a community foundation is currently at the discussion stage, but village officials said they are ready to take it to a larger audience, with input and suggestions from the board.

A community information meeting will be scheduled for later this month.