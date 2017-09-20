Community turns out for Romeoville Founders Day Parade

Photos by Laura Katauskas

Staff Reporter

Nearly 60 community groups, clubs and organizations came together to march in Romeoville’s Founders Day Parade Sunday.

Families and friends lined the streets along Belmont Drive, winding through the Hampton Park neighborhood, with hundreds of onlookers out to cheer the parade walkers.

This year’s theme, the Wild Wild West, brought out the cowboy and cowgirl in most. Horses, wagons and quite a few cowboy hats were seen strutting their stuff.

The next recreation department event is Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Edward Hospital Athletic and Event Center (55 Phelps Ave.) for the last Cruisin’ the Square Car and Bike Show of 2017. This event features a classic car and bike show, live music by Forget Hannah, kids activities, and food and beverages.