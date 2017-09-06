Constitution Week begins Sept. 17 in Plainfield

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

September marks a special birthday for one of the documents that map out life in the United States.

Sept. 17 is the 230th anniversary of the framing of the U.S. Constitution.

The Village of Plainfield has joined with other municipalities across the nation in issuing an official proclamation celebrating “Constitution Week” later this month.

“The Constitution of the United States of America, the guardian of our liberties, embodies the principles of limited government in a Republic dedicated to rule by law,” Mayor Mike Collins read in the proclamation on Aug. 21. “It is fitting and proper to accord official recognition to this magnificent document and its memorable anniversary, and to the patriotic celebrations which will commemorate it.”

Constitution Week will take place Sept. 17-23. The delegates to the Constitutional Convention met and signed the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.

“I… ask our citizens to reaffirm the ideals the Framers of the Constitution had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties,” Collins said.

Constitution Day became day of national observance in 2004, when Congress passed an amendment designating the day for citizens to commemorate the signing of the Constitution and learn more about our founding document. That amendment mandated the teaching of the Constitution at educational institutions that receive federal funds, as well as federal agencies.

Constitution Day will be officially recognized nationwide on Monday, Sept. 18.