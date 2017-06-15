Construction continues at Romeoville High

By Laura Katauskas | Staff Reporter

As time has taken its toll on the parking lot of Romeoville High School, further improvements are in the works this summer.

The $1.8 million project begun by Abbey Paving is to provide better site development for RHS, circulation and access from Taylor Road. The parking lot will be equipped with a new sub base and repaved as well as reconfigured with construction of a new access drive connecting the south lot to Taylor Road, with a right-in/right-out entrance. In addition, concrete curbs, landscaped islands and stormwater detention will be added.

Completion is expected by mid-August. This is the second phase of improvements for RHS, last year, improvements were made creating a dedicated loop for drop-off at one end of the parking lot and a separate place for student parking, eliminating the crisscrossing of lanes.

Valley View also will be incorporating additional bus and staff parking to the north of RHS between the Print Shop and the visitor bleachers at the stadium, including an area to accommodate a modular building to house drivers who park at RHS.

According to the district, with the addition of 14 buses to accommodate the transportation of students attending its expanded Early Childhood center, the need for expanded parking for both buses and the drivers was necessary. The building will eliminate the need to shuttle them to and from the Spangler Transportation Center.

The district will enter a 36-month rental lease on a 24 x 30 modular building, allowing some flexibility until a more permanent solution is formulated. The rental lease could be converted to a purchase lease at a later date if desired.