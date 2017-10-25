Contract approved for Plainfield pavement marking

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

Public works crews have begun fall projects by repairing roadway markings that have faded through time and use.

On Oct. 16, village trustees approved a contract with Mark-It Corporation of Romeoville, to provide new thermoplastic and paint pavement markings in various locations throughout the village.

“This is routine operation as far as far as providing pavement striping for areas throughout the community,” said Director of Public Works Allen Persons. “It’s basically refreshing crosswalks, other striped areas, bike lanes, things like that.”

Persons said the contract is typically bid for a two-year period, because there are a limited number of contractors who perform the service, and prices tend to stay stable.

“I’m happy to report that the low bid that we provided is not only below the engineers estimate, but it’s also 5 percent lower than what we have paid in the two previous years,” Persons said. “There’s a savings there moving forward with this contract, but the village did competitively bid this.”

Village trustees asked if there was a possibility to request certain areas, specifically the roadway at 127th and Meadow.

“With the closure for a while, it seemed like it got a lot of use with the turn traffic, and some of the striping is actually gone, and there is a lot of students who use that route,” said Trustee Edward O’Rourke. “So, they pull out and go east on 127th, and the lines are actually gone, and then there are people who are headed west that are turning left and it just seems like it could create a safety issue for vehicles, especially as the weather starts to change with the snow and the ice as well.”

Persons said the village can look at areas suggested by the board and evaluate the need.

“We can talk about that as part of the ongoing budget discussions,” Persons said of adding areas to the scope of the project. “These are unit pries, and at the board’s discretion, change orders can be approved… But we’d be happy to talk about that and talk about the needs as part of the budget process. If there’s some additional work that needs to be done, we can accommodate that.”

Mark-It Corporation is IDOT prequalified, and has been used by the village for various projects over the past decade. The 2017-2018 pavement markings contract totaled $71,614.