Correction and clarification for May 4 Niles Bugle

In the May 4 story “Morton Grove residents sound off on proposed sanctuary village ordinance,” the comments regarding the cost of detainees was wrongly attributed to Chuck Falzone (misspelled as Felsoni). The Bugle regrets the error. Below are Mr. Falzone actual comments during the town hall meeting in which he spoke in favor of the ordinance.

“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”

Martin Luther King Jr.

Immigrants and other vulnerable groups have enemies today with loud voices. I’m determined that neither I nor our village will be one of those silent friends. I urge you to adopt the Welcoming Ordinance.

There were three big factors that led my wife and I to choose Morton Grove nine years ago: proximity to work; proximity to Burt’s Place; and Morton Grove’s incredible diversity. People from all over the world live right on my block. That’s the environment we chose to raise our family in. The Welcoming Ordinance would reaffirm your commitment to the diversity of the community you serve.

I’ve talked recently with other Morton Grovers, and listened to their concerns.

Some people I talked to believe that undocumented immigrants are a strain on local resources. But most undocumented immigrants have homes and jobs, and they pay taxes. A 2007 Congressional Budget Office report found that taxes paid by undocumented immigrants–including local taxes–exceed the cost of the services they use. And a 2017 study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy reached similar conclusions.

Some people I talked with are worried that the proposed ordinance could bring more crime to our village, but a 2017 statement by the bipartisan U.S. Conference of Mayors argued that sanctuary policies actually reduce crime. Studies by Harvard and other universities agree: undocumented immigrants commit fewer crimes than other Americans.

Again, I urge you to adopt the proposed Welcoming Ordinance. Martin Luther King again: “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

Chuck Falzone