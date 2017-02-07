Cougars win regional title

By Mark Gregory

Sports Editor

The Plainfield South wrestlers were split from the other three District 202 teams heading into the Class 3A IHSA regional tournament.

And that was just fine with them.

While Lockport dominated its own regional which housed Central, North and East, South traveled to Rock Island and won the program’s first-ever regional title with 171.5 points, beating Southwest Prairie Conference rival Minooka (169.5) by two points.

“If they want to send us out west, we will go every year,” said South coach Jason Acevedo. “It was a nice win because the last two years we were knocking on the door. It was a battle between us and Minooka all day and it was a total team effort. Just about everyone who was in there scored points except for our 138 pounder, , and he was hurt and he gave it everything he could to go. He got caught in his first match and had to injury default the rest of the tournament.

In the previous meeting during conference, Minooka defeated South.

“We had five starters out in that first match,” Acevedo said. “For the last few months we have not been a full team and even at regionals, we were down two starters.”

Individually, the Cougars were paced by four individual champions.

At 106, Enzo Silva took the title, while earning his 40th win of the season. Also winning regional championships were Zach Kolb (120), Erik Santiago (152) and Lalo Palomares (195).

Coming in second were Kyle Houlihan (160), Adrian Cervantes (182) and Dominic Ferraro (285), while Adrew Cervantes (126) and Will Johnston (170) placed third and also advanced as individuals.

Acevedo knows what the win means to the Cougar program.

“It is another step in the program,” he said. “We are a program that is on the rise and this is a step toward establishing ourselves as a program that will compete year in and year out. The first two years I was head coach, we won five duals and we had a single state qualifier here and there, then we started changing the culture and it goes back to the kids buying in. Now, they expect to win as a program at every dual and every tournament. Our goals have changed – mediocrity is no longer an option.”

At the Lockport Regional, Michael McGee (36-0) remained undefeated on the season, winning at 120 pounds for East.

“This week I was focused on having everything perfect and being very precise,” McGee said. “I know when I start wrestling guys at a higher caliber they will make me pay for little mistakes.”

McGee was a state champion two years ago, but lost in the title match last season.

“I am not really over it yet,” he said. “I watch that match a lot. I watched it before I went to bed last night to focus on the mistakes I made and keep that fire through the rest of this season. I feel good about where I am, but I am still working hard and not taking my skill for granted. I can always improve.”

The Bengals also saw Anthony Zamora (126) win a regional title and advance.

North had the most qualifiers with four, paced by 195-pound champion Matt Hennessey.

“Right now I feel like I am competing at a high level, so I am confident going into next week,” Hennessey said. “I just have to keep putting in work in the room. Every kid in my bracket because every kid in the regional was ranked except one, so I knew I had to come out and work hard.”

Luke Smiley (138) and Leo Santos (285) took second, while Tim Donahue (182) was third and advanced.

Plainfield Central posted three qualifiers as Jared Ellingwood (152) and Tommy Gustafson (195) placed second and Nicholas Minnito (106) placed third.

SWIMMING

The Plainfield co-op swim team claimed its first conference title, winning the Independent Conference championship.

Plainfield tallied with 277 points, 19 points ahead of second place Riverside-Brookfield (258).

Oswego was third with 254.

Ryan Netzel racked up a paire of conference titles, winning the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 44.83 seconds and 100 free in 48.31.

Jack Farnan won the 500 free (4:57.73), while Merek Avery won the 100 back (54.15).

Netzel, and Merek Avery teamed with Alex Dvorak and Marc Avery to win the 200 free relay (1:30.79) and 400 free relay (3:21.08).

Farzan was second in the 200 individual medley (2:02.89).