County health center offering kids exams for daycares, nursery schools

Starting February 22, the Will County Health Department Community Health Center, 1106 Neal Avenue in Joliet, is offering a special service to daycares and nursery schools are required to have pediatric exams for the children in their programs.

From 8 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays the Community Health Center is hosting the Special Community Agency Access program. These agencies will be able to bring their children to the health center, by appointment or walk-in basis, for these required pediatric exams. They are available on a sliding fee scale, and many forms of public insurance, such as Medicaid and Medicare and private insurance, will be accepted.

Community Health Center pediatrician Dr. Carletha Hughes said this is a chance to provide a much needed service to children of the community, as well as the many agencies who care for them.

“I think this will promote community cooperation for us and the agencies, as well as access to good health for so many children,” said Hughes. “We will be able to provide these pediatric exams to the children whether they have insurance or not.”

The first day of operation for the program at the Will County Health Department Community Health Center is Wednesday February 22; and will operate from 8 to 11 a.m. each Wednesday after.

The Will County Community Health Center, serving the community for the past 21 years, provides integrated medical, dental and behavioral health care to all ages on 6 days per week, Monday through Saturday. For an appointment please call: 815-727-8670. Walk-ins also accepted. Most insurance accepted, including Medicaid and Medicare. Sliding fee scale available for uninsured.