Credit cards are not an emergency fund

Dear Dave,

My husband and I are trying to follow your plan. We’ve paid off all of our credit cards, but he still doesn’t want to close the accounts and cut up the cards. Instead, he wants to keep them in a drawer and use them as an emergency fund. He grew up really poor, and I think he’s afraid of being poor again. We both know that’s not what you recommend, so what can I do to convince him to follow your advice?

Lynn

Dear Lynn,

I think rather than trying to convince him, it might be a better idea to gently ask questions and talk things through. You said he grew up in poverty. What I’m hearing is that the cards represent a kind of security blanket for him. I can understand that. But if you had $10,000 set aside for emergencies, you’d have the security of knowing that a transmission repair on the car or a new water heater for the house would only be a minor inconvenience — and you wouldn’t have to go back into debt to make things right again.

Explain to him that what you’d like to do is replace the credit cards with your own money. You’d also be replacing what they do with a debit card. Ask him if there’s a reasonable amount you two could have in the bank that would take away his worry and stress. Talk it out, agree on the amount, and then agree that when you’ve saved up and hit that number, the cards get cut up and the accounts are closed.

Just be patient and understanding. Above all, make sure you work together. If he’s recognized the wisdom of getting out of debt and taking control of your finances, he’s moving in the right direction!

— Dave

Dear Dave,

How do you feel about using layaway programs?

Jay

Dear Jay,

I’m not a huge fan of layaway plans, because they’re not really the solution to a problem. What’s wrong with just saving up and buying stuff when you have the cash? I mean, Christmas comes at the same time every year, you know? It’s not like it snuck up on you.

I know there are rare instances when particular items are on sale, and you can take advantage of it through layaway if you don’t have the cash at the moment. I don’t really have a problem with that kind of thing in rare instances. But I would not, under any circumstances, use a layaway plan that has fees attached. You might as well borrow the money if you’re going that route.

Here’s a good rule of thumb: if you don’t have the money, you can’t afford it. And make sure you don’t get into the habit of lusting after things you don’t own, because that lack of contentment is always tied to people being broke. Just don’t make plans like this a way of life, Jay. If you do, you’re liable to stay chained to layaway programs just like you’d be chained to debt!

— Dave

Dear Dave,

My wife and I have been married for 12 years. Last month we found out she has terminal cancer and only six months to live. We’ve been fortunate enough to become fairly wealthy during our lives together, and she wants to buy me a boat. We always went fishing together, and her last wish is for me to have the boat I’ve always wanted. Even with this prognosis, I’ll be okay financially when she’s gone. Still, I can’t stand the thought of this. It’s just too painful. Do you have any advice?

Andrew

Dear Andrew,

Buddy, I am so very sorry. I hope you realize that you have the sweetest woman on earth for your wife. Even with all she’s going through, her thoughts are of you and your happiness. That is one amazing lady.

The first thing I’d tell you both is to make sure your faith is intact. Hug her a lot, and keep talking to, praying with, and loving on each other. Be there for her all you can, and keep in mind that doctors can be wrong. It happens a lot, believe it or not, so don’t give up hope.

If she brings up the boat again, just smile and let her know it’s all about her right now. Remind her that she did the nicest thing possible many years ago when she agreed to spend the rest of her life with you. If she’s really stubborn about this idea — something tells me she is, and in the very best way possible — promise her that whether you win or lose this fight you’ll buy that boat someday and name it after her.

In other words, just tell her the truth and be real. If she goes home to be with the Lord, there might come a day down the road when the pain you’ll feel has dulled just a little, and you find yourself sitting on that fishing boat that’s named after her. That would be okay. I’m sure she would be smiling at you while you reeled in a big one. But you’ve got more important things to take care of right now — namely her.

God bless you both, Andrew.

— Dave

Dear Dave,

My husband has two trucks, one of which is a work truck at his construction site. It’s in really bad shape, and he wants to take $16,000 out of savings to buy another one. We only have $17,000 in the account. What should we do?

Caroline

Dear Caroline,

Your husband wants to drain your savings to buy a $16,000 vehicle and roll it up to a construction site? I think this guy has been watching too many macho-man truck commercials.

In the real world, some hard hat will run into it with a piece of heavy equipment or drop a load of bricks off center and put some big time damage on this truck before he puts 1,000 miles on it. He wants to buy way too much truck. This kind of decision will wreck your finances and spell bad news for the business, too.

You can buy a perfectly good work truck for $6,000 or $7,000, and that’s what he needs to do. This truck is going to get destroyed, and trashing an inexpensive truck is a much better idea than trashing the family finances!

— Dave

* Dave Ramsey is CEO of Ramsey Solutions. He has authored seven best-selling books, including The Total Money Makeover. The Dave Ramsey Show is heard by more than 12 million listeners each week on 575 radio stations and multiple digital platforms. Follow Dave on the web at daveramsey.com and on Twitter at @DaveRamsey.