Credit union offering down payment program

Are you considering purchasing your first home? Maybe you are already a homeowner but would like to make the move to your next home?

If you want to buy a home and have a steady income and good credit, NuMark Credit Union and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago can help.

Through the Downpayment Plus® Program*, up to $6,000 may be available to eligible homebuyers in 2017 to use toward down payment and closing costs.

“In our area we are experiencing a tremendous purchase market,” said Harry Stewart NuMark Credit Union Vice President of Mortgage Lending. “We are excited to offer the Downpayment Plus Program to help income qualifying members with their purchase.”

Homebuyers must meet income eligibility requirements and contribute at least $1,000 to the purchase of the home. In addition, homebuyers must participate in pre-purchase homebuyer counseling and live in the home as their primary residence.

“The nice thing is you don’t have to be a first time home buyer, said Stewart. “You can take advantage of this program if you are income eligible and a current home owner looking to make your move to your next home.”

Contact a NuMark Credit Union Mortgage Loan Officer about the Downpayment Plus Program to see if you are eligible. Call them at (815) 744-7497 or learn more at numarkcu.org.