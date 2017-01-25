 Crest Hill sailor continues in 75 years of Seabee tradition

“We Build, We Fight” has been the motto of the U. S. Navy’s Construction Force, known as the “Seabees,” for the past 75 years.

Crest Hill native and Joliet Central High School graduate, Yeoman Jasmine Hawkins, builds and fights around the world as a member of a naval construction battalion center located in Port Hueneme, Calif.

“I’m an administrative assistant in the Navy, so I manage our leader’s schedule and help keep the command informed about what’s coming up,” said Hawkins.

The jobs of some of the Seabees today have remained unchanged since World War II, when the Seabees paved the 10,000-mile road to victory for the allies in the Pacific and in Europe, according to Lara Godbille, director of the U. S. Navy Seabee Museum.

“I enjoyed my deployment, especially Japan because it’s a beautiful location,” said Hawkins.

For the past 75 years Seabees have served in all American conflicts. They have also supported humanitarian efforts using their construction skills to help communities around the world following earthquakes, hurricanes and other natural disasters.

“I am proud of the hard work that Seabees do every day,” said Rear Adm. Bret Muilenburg, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Command. “Their support to the Navy and Marine Corps mission is immeasurable, and we look forward to the next seven decades of service.”

Seabees around the world will take part in a yearlong celebration in 2017 to commemorate the group’s 75-year anniversary. The theme of the celebration is “Built on History, Constructing the Future.”

“Seabees deploy around the world providing expert expeditionary construction support on land and under the sea, for the Navy and Marine Corps, in war, humanitarian crisis and peace,” said Capt. Mike Saum, commodore, Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1. “Seabee resiliency, skill, and resolution under hostile and rough conditions prove our motto ‘We Build, We Fight.’ The Seabee patch we wear on our uniform signifies to the warfighter and civilian alike that they’re in good hands.”

Serving in the U.S. Navy has allowed Hawkins to continue learning about herself and the legacy she wants to leave to future Seabees.

“I’m glad to be part of the Seabee tradition, especially the 75 year anniversary,” said Hawkins.