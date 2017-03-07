Crime in Bolingbrook hits a 20-year low

Mayor Roger C. Claar recently congratulated the men and women of the Bolingbrook Police Department for their continued success working with members of the community to further reduce crime in the village, according to a press release from the police department.

2016 crime statistics recently submitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation as part of the Uniform Crime Report (UCR) shows that the crime rate declined 2 percent last year. The crime rate stands at 14.86 crimes per 1,000 residents, and that is the lowest in 20 years. Bolingbrook’s crime rate has steadily decreased every year for 11 years in a row, with an overall drop of 30 percent during the last decade.

“This is great news for everyone in Bolingbrook,” said Mayor Roger Claar “I’m very grateful for the hard work of the brave men and women of the Bolingbrook Police Department.”

One third of the reported crimes in 2016 were for shoplifting (retail theft), which is directly attributed to having such a large number of retail establishments including The Promenade shopping center. By comparison, Bolingbrook’s overall crime rate (including retail thefts) falls right in the middle of its 11 neighboring communities.

“We remain focused on continuing to reduce crime and improving the quality of life for all of our residents.” said Public Safety Director Tom Ross. “We will continue to work hard concentrating on community engagement and pro-active patrols to prevent criminal activity”.

The Bolingbrook Police Department continues to encourage residents to always report suspicious activity: “If you See Something—Say Something;” and also emphasizes the importance of locking doors and removing valuables from plain sight to reduce crimes of opportunity.