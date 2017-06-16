D 202 administrator named new Student Services administrator

Ashley Meyers, who currently oversees special education services for four District 202 elementary schools will help support health services for all 30 schools next year.

The District 202 Board of Education approved naming Meyers the district’s first-ever Student Services Administrator for Health Services at its regular meeting on May 22.

The new position will combine the current district nursing supervisor’s function with other administrative responsibilities. The new post will also expand from an 11-month position to 12-months.

The departmental change will provide year-round support for health services. It will also allow a Certified School Nurse to provide the needed medical knowledge, and a secretary to assist with monitoring, purchasing, and required reports, said Mina Griffith, assistant superintendent for student services.

This last school year, Meyers oversaw special education services for Eichelberger, Creekside, Lakewood Falls and Liberty elementary schools.

Meyers started her education career in 2004 as special education resource teacher in the Batavia school district.

She came to District 202 in 2007 and served three years as a district resource and instructional teacher.

Meyers returned to Batavia in 2010-2011 as a vocational/transitional teacher, then worked in the West Chicago school district from 2011-12 as the special education coordinator/assistant director.

From 2012-2015, she served in the Oswego school district as assistant principal at Plank Junior High School before returning to District 202 in her current role in 2015.

“Ashley’s prior experience in supporting health services as both a building administrator and a special education administrator make her a strong candidate for this position,” Griffith said.