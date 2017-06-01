D207 Educational Foundation benefit raises $15,000 for students

“How can the American political system be made more understandable to average Americans?” was the question posed to Unit 6 of the Maine South High School Constitution Team at the 9th Annual Maine Township High School District 207 Educational Foundation Benefit Dinner held April 6 at Café La Cave in Des Plaines. The students, Sydney Mathias, Mary Pat Roche, Shannon Ryan, Emerson Uhlig, and Iris Zaki, who with their teammates achieved 10th place in the nation two weeks later, were showcased this year as grant recipients from the Educational

Foundation. Grants valued at more than $15,000 were awarded this school year.

Through the generosity of attendees, many local businesses and District 207 vendors, and auctions, almost $15,000 was raised for the Foundation through the April benefit event. A two-night stay at the Osthoff Resort at Elkhart Lake, Wisc., donated by Mr. and Mrs. Larry Ryles, was the prize in a special raffle.

The District 207 School Based Health Center benefitted from donations for free school physicals for low-income students.

Among the 130 guests who attended the benefit were District 207 Superintendent Dr. Ken Wallace, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Barb Dill-Varga, Principals Dr. Audrey Haugan, Dr. Mike Pressler, and Shawn Messmer, as well as newly appointed Maine South Principal Dr. Ben Collins. District 207 Board Members Carla Owen, Jin Lee, and Teri Collins joined Maine East Distinguished Alum David Heller, retired Maine West Assistant Principal Dr. Rose Garlasco joined other guests as they enjoyed music by the Maine East Jazz Band, led by Ms. Natalie Scharf.

This year, the District 207 Educational Foundation has provided grants for a wide range of activities at the three Maine schools. State and National Competitions included sending Maine West students to the National Scholastic Press Convention and Competition and the DECA International Competition, as well as Maine South students to the American Choral Directors Association National Honor Choir. Innovative teacher-led projects included Maine East’s College Professor Lecture Series and service trip for Lyceum students this summer, Maine South’s Hackathon, and Maine West’s greenhouse project.