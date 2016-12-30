DAR brings holiday spirit to Will County

The Louis Joliet Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was busy the past two months helping spread Christmas joy throughout Will County.

For the past five years the Louis Joliet Chapter’s November service project was providing hats, mittens, gloves and scarves to the Will County Center for Community Concerns. This year the Chapter donated 85 hats, 10 scarves and 93 pairs of gloves and mittens. Kris White, executive director of the Will County Center for Community Concerns thanked the Chapter and indicated the donations would be used in Christmas baskets for area families. The Center provides coats, gloves and hats, food and gifts to over 150 families each December with more than 300 children receiving warm clothing.

The December meeting was a Dec. 3 luncheon when members donated to two service projects: Toys For Tots and the Christmas Tree decorations for the Manteno Veterans’ Home. Member Bobbi Borbas took all the toys to the collection box at Life Fitness. They will be given to Will County children. In addition, members donated lights and ornaments for a Christmas Tree at the Manteno Veterans’ Home.

On December 6 several Louis Joliet Chapter Members sang Christmas carols at the Manteno Veterans’ Home. This is the second year members have spread holiday cheer to the men and women who served our country. Last year members learned the Veterans’ home was looking for new Christmas trees, lights and ornaments. Regent Mary Erhardt brought the project to the chapter and members were happy to help decorate the home.

The Louis Joliet Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution welcomes any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. For more information, please contact Cyndi Valencia at iscardar@gmail.com.