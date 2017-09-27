Des Plaines lot under construction in downtown Plainfield

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

Patrons headed to downtown Plainfield to visit shops and restaurants this fall will need to take a closer look at signs for available parking.

The parking lot on north Des Plaines Street is now closed, clearing the way for expansion and improvements.

The village board approved the improvement plan back in June.

The cost of the parking lot expansion is $847,453. The project will add 33 parking spaces to the existing Des Plaines parking lot downtown, as well as some storm water management and improvements to the existing lot.

Storm water collection and maintenance are also one of the top priorities for the downtown area.

The village commissioned a downtown parking study last year, which identified available parking and areas where more parking was needed. While a parking garage was one of several options explored following that study, the village opted to add to its current parking lots.

Included in the project is a street scape improvement in front of the old fire station on Des Plaines street, which is currently in the process of being converted to retail/restaurant space on the lower level and residential space on the upper level. That improvement will create parallel parking in front of the fire house, with landscaping and lighting.

Directional LED-backlit signage directing trucks clear of downtown will be installed where Route 126 veers off Lockport Street headed into the historic downtown area.

The project will be funded within the village’s downtown tax increment financing (TIF) fund.

Construction of Coal City is the contractor on the job.

During construction, public parking is available at the Illinois Street Parking Lot, adjacent to the library, as well as Plainfield Central High School in the north parking lot off James Street.

Access to the Plainfield Township Community Center is available via the alley to the south.

The lot is expected to reopen in two months.