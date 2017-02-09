Des Plaines Park Dist. honors Haring

Gene Haring, marketing and communications manager for the Des Plaines Park District, was recognized with the Dedicated to Excellence Award at theDes Plaines Park District December Board Meeting.

Haring, who began working for the Park District in 2005, oversees the District’s marketing efforts as well as the layout and production of the seasonal Spectrum Program Guide.

Recently, Haring has overseen many changes that benefitted the District on not only the business side, but also the community side.

Haring has helped limit production costs of the Spectrum by finding a new printer that allowed the guide to be printed in full color at a lower cost. In addition, Haring has been working with local businesses to bring advertising back to the Spectrum to help offset some of the printing cost.

Haring’s experience also helped him develop a logo and strategy for the new “Be Active” campaign and work with contractors to update the District website to have a more modern feel to better serve the Des Plaines Community.

Haring is also active in the community and serves as a liaison with multiple organizations.

“Gene has been a valuable asset to the Des Plaines Park District,” Superintendent of Business Katie Skibbe said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge to the table that helps us with not only our marketing efforts, but also our programming and community outreach.”

The Dedicated to Excellence Award is presented three times a year to employees who have made a positive contribution to the Park District. Potential recipients are nominated by Park District staff members, and evaluated by the Employee Relations Committee and Administrators for creativity, responsibility, community relations, and customer service.

For more information about programs and events at the Des Plaines Park District, visit DPParks.org.