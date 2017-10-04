Despite neighbor’s concerns gas station near Main and Milwaukee in Niles to reopen

By Igor Studenkov

For the Bugle

Five years after a gas station at 8401 Milwaukee Avenue closed, a new owner is gearing up to re-open it with more retail space.

The Village of Niles Board of Trustees voted unanimously to grant a Special Use permit and a variation necessary to make it possible. But the agreement did come with conditions – the hours of operations were shortened from the 24-hour operation the owner requested, and the village board added requirements that the owner put soundproof barriers and some additional landscaping on the north side of the property.

But property owners and residents who attended the meeting complained about the project, arguing that a gas station was a poor fit for a largely residential neighborhood, while others said that, if the gas station must open, its hours should be reduced even further.

According to the documents submitted to the village, the gas station has been at the northeast corner of Milwaukee Avenue and Main Street for the past 60 years, and the basic structure hasn’t changed much since. After the gas station closed, the then-owner attempted to convert it into a Dunkin Donuts location, but the proposal ran into significant opposition as a number of nearby residents expressed concern about its impact on rush hour traffic, especially traffic toward Notre Dame College Prep. As the result, the proposal was quietly withdrawn.

Since then, Dyana LLC, which already owns several gas stations in the Northwest suburbs, purchased the property. According to the application documents, they are planning to demolish the existing building and build a new one on its foundation, add new underground fuel tanks and add new canopy with new pumps. The new building would have more space for a convenience store and a deli. In the original application, they said they would be open around the clock and requested the right to have five video gambling machines on the premises.

In a letter to the village, project architect Antonio Fanizza indicated that the gas station economics have changed since original building was constructed, and they were looking to build something that would better reflect the times.

Any gas station built on a lot zoned C-3 requires a Special Use permit. Dyana LLC also requested a variance from setback requirements.

Niles Planning and Zoning Board recommended approval for during its Sept. 11, but only on the condition that the owner reduce the hours of operation to 5 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Before the issue came before the village board, Mayor Andrew Przybylo said that there was no way video gambling would be allowed at the new gas station, simply because gas stations couldn’t get the type liquor license necessary to make them eligible for one.

Annemarie Roiniotis, who owns a a nearby 8409 Milwaukee Avenue apartment building, said that, while she appreciated Planning and Zoning cutting the hours, she believed that it should be cut further, to 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

“Please consider the neighbors, whose bedroom is right there, who will only have six hours of peace and quiet,” she said

Resident Peggy Schubert felt that, even though there was a gas station at the site before, it was never a good fit for the neighborhood.

“This is residential area, and we don’t feel gas station adds property value to this location,” she said. “We don’t feel there’s a need for another gas station along Milwaukee Avenue. We certainly don’t need another continence store.”

Deia Zabadneh, one of Dyana LLC co-owners, testified on the company’s behalf. He said that he wanted to address concerns about gas stations being disruptive at night.

“Noise concerns, they mentioned TV and the pumps,” he said. “At the Prospect Heights location – at 9 p.m., they shut down automatically.”

Trustee Denise McCreery said that, while she appreciated residents’ concerns, she felt that an abandoned gas station has been an eyesore for far too long. She felt that reducing the hours of operation was a reasonable compromise.

Przybylo made the same argument, recalling how, when the group of residents complained about Niles Park District putting a baseball field in Oak Park, one of them talked about how her daughter mentioned that the gas station made the neighborhood “look like a ghetto.”

“That bothered me,” the mayor said. “If we changed [the zoning] to residential, what could we build there – another 6-flat? So we’re stuck between rock and hard place.”

In the end, the trustees approved two amendments. On behest of trustee George Apolgianis, they added an amendment requiring more landscaping. And at Przybylo’s and trustee John Jekot’s urging, they approved an amendment requiring soundproofing of the north side of the property to reduce the impact on the apartment buildings behind it.

Board authorizes TIF studies

The Village of Niles Board of Trustees voted unanimously to contract Chicago-based Kane, McKenna and Associates Inc. to do a series of studies necessary to determine whether to turn several sections of Milwaukee Avenue into Tax Increment Financing districts.

When a TIF is created, the amount of money municipal entities collect in property taxes is frozen. If the taxes go up, the extra money gets deposited into a TIF fund. That money is then meant to be used to attract development.

The consultant will study four areas – the section of Milwaukee Avenue between Monroe and Howard streets, the section between Dempster and Church streets, the sections of Milwaukee and Harlem avenues between Howard Street and Touhy avenue, the most of the lot around the intersection of Oakton Street and Waukegan Road except for the Village of Niles municipal building and other properties on the southeast corner.

All four study areas were approved without any discussion and with no comment save for trustee Joe LoVerde, who described them as necessary for keeping Niles commercial areas strong.

“This will help the small business, and for the new businesses, bring them in,” he said. “It’s good to have those professional come in and tell us – hey, good things can happen.”