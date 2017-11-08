Details released on Romeoville Metra parking

Construction continues on the Romeoville Metra stop and the village’s portion of the work is anticipated to be completed by Thanksgiving. Following that, Metra will be working with Canadian National to complete the platform and pedestrian crossing. Metra is expected to begin service in February.

The village board recently approved contracts for the landscaping surrounding the station and the vendor for the 123 parking spaces. Parking will be handled through Passport Parking, a company that services many major cities, including Chicago. Reserved permit parking will be limited to 24 permits and will be sold on an annual ($250) and semiannual ($125) basis. Permits will go on sale in January and only Romeoville residents will be able to buy them during the first week. Permits will then be opened to everyone following that. To purchase a parking permit, go to m.ppprk.com.

Those who do not have parking permits will be charged $1 a day to park in the lot. There will be a pay station on site that accepts cash and credit cards. The station will be integrated with the Passport Parking system, giving users who register the ability to pay online, via their mobile device, or to pay by phone. Users will be given the option to pay for their spots from the comfort of their vehicle, while they walk to the train, or even while they are on the train itself.

Located near the intersection of 135th Street and New Avenue, the station will be the first new stop on the Heritage Corridor since Metra’s creation in 1984 and the first new stop on any Chicagoland Metra line since 2011. The Heritage Corridor line drops passengers off in Chicago at Union Station.

“The Village has been waiting a long time for this Metra stop,” remarked Mayor John Noak. “This is going to be a convenience for area residents and businesses.”