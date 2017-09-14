DGN student finalist in international harp competition

Downers Grove North student Catherine Ramsey will travel to Mexico as a finalist in the country’s International Harp Competition.

Downers Grove North High School student Catherine Ramsey was selected as a finalist in the Mexico International Harp Competition and Festival, to be held in Mexico City the week of November 10. Held every three years, youth from around the world compete and are judged by prominent figures in the international harp field.

Ramsey is a sophomore at DGN, and member of District 99 Symphonic Orchestra and the Naperville Youth Symphony Orchestra.

“Attending the Festival is an incredible honor for Catherine, and a tremendous opportunity to continue her artistic development,” says North High Fine Arts Department Chair Brayer Teague. “She’ll be surrounded and inspired by the most talented instructors and peers from across the globe during this once-in-a-lifetime trip.”

Ramsey was selected from video audition as one of nine finalists in the Intermediate 1 Division, which includes student musicians from the U.S., Canada, Columbia, Croatia and Mexico. Guest artists from Argentina, Brazil, Croatia, France, Mexico and Russia will be present at the festival serving as judges and master class instructors. The mission of the Festival is to develop artistic development of excellence.

For more information about the Festival, please visit http://www.mexihcf.com/en/.