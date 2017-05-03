DGN student to represent Illinois at National Journalism Conference

North High junior Natalie White has been selected to represent the state of Illinois at the 2017 Al Neuharth Free Spirit and Journalism Conference in June 2017. The conference will be held in Washington, D.C. at the Newseum, which is dedicated to free expression and the First Amendment. In addition to an all-expenses paid trip to D.C., White also will receive a $1,000 college scholarship.

“This is the first time in our school’s history that a student has been selected for this prestigious conference,” says North High Teacher Elizabeth Levin. “Natalie is an exceptional student journalist who will not only represent North High well, but also the entire state of Illinois.”

During the conference White will attend sessions with media professionals, news executives and prominent “free spirits.”

“The journalism program at North High is phenomenal, and Natalie’s selection is more evidence of our student and faculty success,” says North High Principal Janice Schwarze. “We are so proud of Natalie and her accomplishment of receiving this national recognition.”

Al Neuharth, founder of the conference and of USA Today, started the program in 1999. According to its website, the purpose of the Al Neuharth Free Spirit and Journalism Conference is to promote the First Amendment as a cornerstone of democracy as well as to inspire students to pursue careers in journalism.