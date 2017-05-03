DGN’s Sorensen named DuPage Assistant Principal of the Year

Dr. Ken Sorensen, associate principal at Downers Grove North High School, was recognized as the 2016-2017 Illinois Principals Association DuPage Region Assistant Principal of the Year on April 24, 2017. Sorensen is in charge of school operations and technology.

According to the IPA, Sorensen was selected to receive the award in part based on the positive impact he makes on education and advocacy for children, his creativity and imagination in bringing about positive change and working collaboratively with others to improve programs and student achievement.

“This recognition is well deserved as Ken contributes so much and in so many ways to the success of our school and students, including leading our technology, safety efforts and facility plans,” says Principal Janice Schwarze. “He works selflessly and tirelessly behind-the-scenes to make sure that everyone who is part of the North High family has a positive experience.”

For more information about the Illinois Principals Association, please visit http://www.ilprincipals.org/.