DGS receives national recognition for counseling department

Downers Grove South High School has been designated a Recognized ASCA Model Program (RAMP) school by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA). The RAMP designation recognizes schools that “are committed to delivering a comprehensive, data-driven school counseling program and an exemplary educational environment.” The Counseling and Student Support Services (CSSS) Department includes counselors, social workers, psychologists, nurses, the student assistance coordinator and support staff.

“Every member of our team works daily to care for students, teachers and families, and it is this high level of care that has contributed to our success in earning this achievement,” says Assistant Principal for Counseling and Student Support Services Vince Walsh-Rock.

DGS counselors Amy Klug, Cory Rasho, and Kate Blader served as the school’s RAMP steering committee. South High also received the designation in 2014.

“Achieving RAMP status involves a rigorous, introspective process of how the department operates in order to improve, and I’m proud of our team for challenging themselves to achieve this high level of excellence to benefit our students,” says Ed Schwartz, principal of South High. “Even more so, I am proud of what they do for our school community each and every day.”

“This year’s RAMP honorees have shown their commitment to students and the school counseling profession,” says Jill Cook, ASCA assistant director. “These schools used data to drive their program development and implementation so all students can achieve success. RAMP designation distinguishes these schools and encourages school counselors nationwide to strive for excellence.”

South High will be honored at a recognition ceremony at ASCA’s annual conference this summer. For additional information on the American School Counselor Association, visit www.schoolcounselor.org.