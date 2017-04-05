DGS student places third in state in future health professionals contest

Downers Grove South High School junior Jonathan Maghirang of Woodridge placed third in the state in the Home Health Aide contest during the 2017 Health Occupation Students of America State Leadership Conference, which was held March 1-3 in Decatur, Illinois. The conference is for Illinois students who are interested in health care careers; there, they attended general sessions, educational symposiums, and competed in competitive events related to health care.

Maghirang is enrolled in the Nursing Assistant Training Program at the Technology Center of DuPage (TCD).

“We congratulate Jonathan for representing DGS so well at this state competition,” says Ed Schwartz, principal of South High. “Jonathan is an example of the tremendously valuable career preparation that TCD offers to our students in a variety of fields, including health services.”

TCD is the advanced, shared area career center serving 14 member school districts, including District 99. Students may choose a TCD program as an elective during junior year, senior year, or both, as they prepare for college and a career. Students have the opportunity to explore a career, earn both high school and college credit, and obtain available industry certifications. Learn more at www.tcdupage.org

HOSA-Future Health Professionals is the largest international organization for students with an interest in health professions, with over 200,000 members in over 4,000 chapters worldwide. Since 1976, HOSA has served 2.5 million students interested in pursuing careers in health. According to its website, HOSA is a vital pipeline for the health industry, which is projected to add 5 million jobs between 2012 and 2022, growing faster than jobs across all other sectors.