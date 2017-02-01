Home / Downers Grove / Sports / DGS Students Sign National Letters of Intent

DGS Students Sign National Letters of Intent

Two South High student athletes signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, Feb. 1. 

Peter Becht signed to play soccer at the University of Illinois-Chicago and Charlie LaCivita, signed to play football at St. Cloud State University. The two signed their letters and were recognized by their coaches and families at a ceremony at the school.

Peter Becht

Peter Becht was a three-year varsity starter for the Mustangs at the midfield position.  Over his career, he was selected as a two-time WSC All-Conference player, two-time Great Midwest Classic All-Tournament team member, two-time team MVP, 2015 IHSSCA All-Sectional, and 2016 IHSSCA All-State.  In addition, he was selected as a member of the 2016 USA Today Pre-Season All-American watch list team.  He finished his Mustang career 12th All-time in career goals and 17th All-time in career points.  He will continue his soccer career at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Charlie LaCivita

Senior football player Charlie LaCivita from Downers Grove South will attend St. Cloud State University in the fall of 2017. Charlie was a standout two-year varsity starter at South. Charlie started at Tight-End / H Back for the Mustangs.  Charlie also contributed in a big way to the special team units as the team’s long snapper. Charlie was a good example for his teammates in the way he worked physically on and off the field.  Charlie’s teammates would marvel at his competitiveness he displayed on a daily basis.



Related Posts

Central boys basketball team showing improvement
Fast start propels Tigers past Romeoville, move to...
Spartans’ comeback bid falls short against P...
Benet one win away from return trip to state

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *