Dist. 202 School News

North students earn AP German honors

Sixty five percent of the Plainfield North High School students who took the National German Exam earned special honors for their achievement.

In all, 20 PNHS students took the rigorous test and 13 earned special designation for their top scores.

“We are proud of all of our students for taking the National German Exam which is a very challenging exam that requires a lot of hard work and skill,” said PNHS German teacher Jennifer Knop.

Junior Rebecca Lau earned a “Goldurkunde” (or Gold Certificate) for scoring in the 90th to 99th percentiles on the exam. Her score also fell in the top five percent of all scores for Level 3 students nationwide.

Lau is now eligible to receive the AATG/PAD Study Trip Award. Winning students spend three to four weeks living in Germany, attend classes and see culturally-significant landmarks.

These students earned a Silberurkunde (Silver Certificate) for scoring in the 80th to 89th percentiles: Mary Kate Hynek (junior), Vicki Farmer (senior), Austin Swatek (senior) and Jolene Driver (senior).

These students earned a Bronzeurkunde (Bronze Certificate) for scoring in the 70th to 79th percentiles: Oliver Rotkis (junior).

These students earned Certificates of Achievement for scoring in the 50th to 69th percentiles: Matthew Richmond (junior), Adam Hass (junior), Ryley Burich (junior), Logan Stewart (senior), Hannah Adams (senior), Benjamin Schneider (senior) and Dylan Orsi (senior).

These students also took the National German Exam: Anton Eschenauer (junior), Alexander Marten (junior), Joshua Amen (junior), Rejhan Rexhepi (junior), Connor Lichamer (junior), Brendan Kelly (senior) and Alexandria Zabek (senior).

Parent Network addressing bullying, mental health

The new Plainfield Parent Community Network (PPCN) will share information with District 202-area parents about bullying and parenting and mental health issues on Thursday, March 9.

The free meeting will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Plainfield High School – Central Campus, 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive. Attendees should enter through Door G.

The meeting features counselors Nicole Knepper from Edgewood Clinical Services, discussing “What We All Need to Know About Bullying”; and Corey Worden of the Plainfield Counseling Center, talking about “Parenting and Mental Health for a New Generation.”

The information will be presented in 20-minute segments with discussion after each, modeled on the popular “TED Talk” radio and Internet program format.

The PPCN is a special initiative of the Plainfield School District, aimed at supporting parents with common parenting needs. The group’s first meeting was held last fall.

The PPCN is the brainchild of several District 202 social workers, special education administrators and counselors. However it is not just for families of students of special needs, said Tim Albores, District 202 Director for High School Student Services.

“This group is intended to be a community resource for everyone,” Albores said.

This will be the second of this year’s two PPCN meetings. A committee comprising district administrators, principals, counselors and community members oversees the PPCN.

District 202 Board extends superintendent’s contract for 3 years

Plainfield – The District 202 Board of Education at its February 27, 2017 regular meeting approved extending Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lane Abrell’s contract through the 2019-20 school year.

The new contract took effect on February 28.

Abrell’s salary this year is $209,120. Under the new contract he will receive raises of 2.5 percent in 2017-18 ($214,348); 3 percent in 2018-19 ($220,778); and 4 percent in 2019-20 ($229,609). All other aspects of the new contract closely mirror the current agreement.

Board of Education President Michelle Smith praised Abrell’s leadership.

“Under Dr. Abrell, the district has made advances in the areas of student achievement, finances, facility improvements, and community relations,” Smith said.

“His visibility in our schools and the community has been outstanding and we are pleased he will continue to serve District 202 in the role of superintendent,” she said.

The performance-based contract sets several key goals including: continued improved academic achievement over the next three years; balanced budgets each year; starting the process to develop a new district strategic plan; and recommending and implementing attendance zone changes to balance district enrollments.

Abrell returned to District 202 in 2013-14 following seven years as superintendent of Leland Community Unit School District 1 in LaSalle County. He served as associate superintendent in 2013-14 while transitioning with former Superintendent Dr. John Harper, who retired in 2014.

Abrell started his education career in 1986 as a health, physical education and driver education teacher at Lincoln-Way High School. He also coached boys’ basketball.

He then worked from 1990-93 as dean of students at Lockport High School, and from 1993-95 as assistant principal at Minooka High School. From 1995-97, Abrell served as assistant principal at Munster High School in Munster, Indiana. He came to Plainfield High School in 1997 and worked for two years as assistant principal.

Abrell serviced as principal at Plainfield High School (now Plainfield High School – Central Campus) from 1999-2006, during the height of District 202’s extraordinary growth period when the district grew from a handful of rural schools to one of the largest districts in the state.