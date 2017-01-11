Dist. 68 briefs

Donation pays off students’ balances

On January 3, Woodridge School District 68 received a phone call from a Woodridge resident inquiring about outstanding food service balances, the current total amount for all students with a negative food service balance. The total negative balance for students in the district was $489.20.

The resident then expressed a desire to pay off this amount for these students. Within an hour they appeared at the district office, presented a check for the amount outstanding, and asked that the donation remain anonymous.

“It is heartwarming to know we have such generous, caring residents in our community,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Cathy Skinner.

Gifted screenings

Woodridge School District 68 provides gifted services to those who perform or show the potential to perform at remarkably high levels of accomplishment when compared with others of their age, experience, or environment. There is a four-step process for identification for gifted services which includes 1) screening 2) nominations 3) review and 4) placement.

All students in grades 2 and 6 are automatically screened; parents of second and sixth graders will receive a letter in January with more specific details. For students in other grades to be screened, a student must be nominated by a teacher or parent. Nominations will open Tuesday, January 3. Completed nominations must be received by the gifted specialist in each school by January 3.

No action is required for students already receiving gifted services. Identification and placement decisions for the 2017-2018 school year will take place in May 2017. Nomination forms are available on the district website and from gifted specialists in each building.