District 202 names new JFK Middle School assistant principal

Wheaton-Warrenville South High School science teacher Ryan Shershen will serve next year as John F. Kennedy Middle School’s new assistant principal.

Shershen will replace current John F. Kennedy Middle School Assistant Principal John Evans who will serve as the new principal at Indian Trail Middle School next year.

The District 202 Board of Education approved Shershen’s hiring at its June 12, 2017 regular meeting.

Shershen started his education career in 2011 teaching biology and physical science at Illini Central High School in Mason City, Illinois. He moved to Oswego High School in 2012, and then to his current post in 2013.

“We are excited to have Mr. Ryan Shershen join the Falcon family,” said John F. Kennedy Middle School Principal A.J. Hundal.

“Ryan comes with an impressive background embedded around being a student-centered educator,” Hundal said. “We feel Ryan will be a great fit with our students, staff, and parent community.”