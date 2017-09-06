District 202 news

PSHS teacher awarded STEM grant

Plainfield South High School science teacher Jennifer Woods received a $1,000 check from Window World of Joliet on August 30 to use for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math work in her freshman classroom. Woods was one of eight applicants to earn the grant. More than 30 teachers applied for the grant. Woods’ students will use the grant to analyze energy consumption in their own homes to decrease each home’s energy use while teaching the student a real world application of the STEM fields.

Alumnae named Golden Apple Scholars

Five District 202 alumnae from two high schools have been named 2017 Golden Apple Scholars of Illinois.

Plainfield North High School graduates Lauren Anhalt, Mary Pat Robey and Natalie Berlin, and Plainfield South High School graduates Margaret Klebenow and Karen Gomez were among the 234 Golden Apple Scholars inducted at North Central College on August 12.

The Golden Apple Scholar program was created in 1989 “to increase the numbers of resilient, effective and underrepresented teachers for students in Illinois schools…serving a low-income population or with below-average test scores,” according to the Golden Apple web site.

The program provides tuition assistance to each Scholar while they pursue an undergraduate education at a designated state university.

Golden Apple Scholars also participate in a series of four summer teaching institutes before they start student teaching. Golden Apple award-winning educators lead the summer institutes.

The 2017 Scholars from District 202 are:

Lauren Anhalt graduated in 2016 and is in her sophomore year at Northern Illinois University. She is majoring in elementary education with a special education endorsement. Anhalt would like to teach at the elementary school level. At PSHS, Anhalt was a member of the National Honor Society and involved with several student mentor groups. She volunteered at St. John Lutheran Church of Joliet outside of school.

Natalie Berlin graduated in 2017 and is attending Illinois State University. She is majoring in elementary education with a minor in Spanish. Berlin plans to get her English Language Learner endorsement.

Margaret Klebenow graduated in 2017 and is attending St. Francis University. She is majoring in special education and she plans to teach at the elementary after graduation. Klebenow was a member of the PSHS National Honor Society and the Spanish National Honor Society. She also won several awards for volleyball including the Cougar and Spirit awards.

Karen Gomez graduated in May 2016 and is in her sophomore year at Illinois State University. She is majoring in special education with a minor in Spanish. Gomez was a member of the National Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society and earned the Presidential Education Award while at PSHS.

Mary Pat Robey graduated in May 2016 and earned an extended Golden Apple Scholarship in August 2016. She is studying music education at Illinois State University.