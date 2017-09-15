District 202 news

Community Coffee with Supt. on Sept. 16

The first of this year’s three Community Coffees with the Superintendent will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2017.

District 202 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lane Abrell will host the Coffee from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the district administrative center, 15732 Howard Street, Plainfield. The Coffees are free and registration is not required.

Future coffees are December 2 and March 10, 2018

Attendees “set” each Coffee’s agenda through their questions. Community members may ask about and discuss any appropriate subject, as time allows.

The Coffees are a popular way to meet and get information from Abrell, key administrators and Board of Education members. The Coffees started in 2008 as a way to give community members direct access to top District officials.

District staff also will hear concerns and thoughts directly from residents, parents and taxpayers without any filters.

Used laptop sale for community Sept. 23

District 202 will sell surplus laptop computers to the community Saturday, September 23, at the District Technology Building, 24101 W. Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield.

The event will start at 8 a.m. and continue until noon or until all computers are sold, whichever comes first.

Laptops will be sold for $100 each. These units are four years old. Adults can buy up to two laptops each, although the quantity may change based on customer demand. Cash, credit or debit is accepted. Personal checks will not be accepted.

A number will be issued to each adult. Customers’ place in line will be determined by their number. Customers must have their own number to buy a computer.

All equipment will be sold “as-is” without a warranty, and with a limited return policy. Terms of the return policy will be posted on site at the sale. Some restrictions may apply.

Computer specifications (for most laptops)

Dell Latitude E5430

14 inch screens

300Gb hard drive

8Gb RAM

Intel i5 Processor

Wireless

NOTE: Batteries will probably need to be replaced but each laptop comes with a power adapter