District 202 schools announce 2017 curriculum nights

District 202 schools will hold Curriculum Nights in August and September to let parents and guardians see what their students will be learning this year, talk to teachers, and see their schools. Please call your school(s) directly for more information.

Bonnie McBeth Learning Center

Please Note: this schedule pertains to the main Bonnie McBeth campus. Satellite locations will follow the date of the host school and the time schedule will be provided by the classroom teacher.

August 30

5-5:45 p.m. – Morning classes and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. LEAP/Multi-needs classes

6-6:45 p.m. — Afternoon classes and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. LEAP/Multi-needs classes

Plainfield Academy, Turnabout, TAP

August 23

6-8 p.m.

Elementary Schools

Central:

September 7

5:30-6:15 p.m. OR 6:30-7:15 p.m. (all grades will do both sessions)

Charles Reed:

September 6

6-6:40 p.m. or 6:50-7:30 p.m. (all grades will do both sessions)

Creekside:

August 29

5:30-6:15 p.m. or 6:30-7:15 p.m. (all grades will do both sessions)

Crystal Lawns:

Please Note: Kindergartners will attend Grand Prairie Elementary School’s Curriculum Night.

August 29

5:30 p.m. – 2nd grade

6 p.m. –3rd grade

6:40 p.m. – 4th grade

7:20 p.m. – 1st and 5th grades

Eagle Pointe:

August 22

5:30-6:30 p.m. – 3rd grade

6:15-7:15 p.m. – 4th grade

7-8 p.m. – 5th grade

August 24

5:30-6:30 p.m. – Kindergarten

6:15-7:15 p.m. – 1st grade

7-8 p.m. – 2nd grade

Elizabeth Eichelberger:

August 24

5:45-6:45 p.m. –Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grades, and all FBI classes

7-7:45 p.m. –3rd, 4th and 5th grades

Freedom:

September 6

5:30-6:15 p.m. – morning pre-kindergarten and morning kindergarten, all day kindergarten

6:15-7 p.m. –afternoon pre-kindergarten, afternoon kindergarten and 1st Grade

7-7:45 p.m. –2nd Grade

September 7

5:30-6:15 p.m. – 3rd Grade

6:15-7 p.m. – 4th Grade

7-7:45 – 5th Grade

Grand Prairie:

September 7

5-5:40 p.m. or 5:45-6:20 p.m. – (all grades will do both sessions)

6:25-6:45 p.m. – Title 1 Parent Information Meeting after Curriculum Night presentations

Lakewood Falls:

September 6

6-6:30 p.m. – Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grades

6:45-7:15 p.m. – 3rd, 4th and 5th grades

Liberty:

August 24

5:30-6:10 p.m. – 2nd and 3rd grades, Star Plus

6:15-6:55 p.m. – 4th and 5th grades

7-7:40 p.m. – 1st grade

Lincoln:

August 22

5:30-6:15 p.m. – Kindergarten

6:15-7 p.m. – 1st grade

7-7:45 p.m. – 2nd grade

August 23

5:30-6:15 p.m. – 3rd grade

6:15-7 p.m. – 4th grade

7-7:45 p.m. – 5th grade

Meadow View:

September 7

6-6:40 p.m. or 6:50-7:30 p.m. (all grades will do both sessions)

Ridge:

August 29

5-7 p.m. (all grades)

River View:

September 6

6-6:30 p.m. OR 6:45-7:15 p.m. – (all grades will do both sessions)

Thomas Jefferson:

September 5

6-7:30 p.m. (all grades)

Walker’s Grove:

September 5

6-6:30 p.m. – kindergarten

6:45-7:15 p.m. – 4th grade

7:30-8 p.m. – 2nd grade

September 6

6-6:30 p.m. – 1st grade

6:45-7:15 p.m. – 5th grade

7:30-8 p.m. – 3rd grade

Wesmere:

August 29

5:30-6:15 p.m. OR 6:30-7:15 p.m. – (all grades will do both sessions)

Middle Schools

All District 202 middle schools will host Curriculum Nights on Thursday, August 31. Please call your middle school for specific schedule details.

Aux Sable: 6-7:30 p.m.

Drauden Point: 6-7:45 p.m.

Heritage Grove: 6-8 p.m.

Indian Trail: 6:30-8:15 p.m.

Ira Jones: 6-8 p.m.

John F. Kennedy: 6-8 p.m.

Timber Ridge: 6-8 p.m.

High Schools

All District 202 high schools will host Curriculum Nights on Wednesday, August 30. Start times vary slightly by school:

Plainfield Central:

6-6:35 p.m. – Drivers education (10th grade parents/guardians only)

6:40-6:55 p.m. – Early Bird

7-8:45 p.m. – Periods 1-7

Plainfield East:

6-6:25 p.m. — Drivers education (10th graders only – please bring a copy of your child’s schedule)

6:30-6:40 p.m. – Early Bird

6:45-8:25 p.m. – Periods 1-7

Plainfield North:

6 p.m. – Drivers education students

6:30 p.m. — Early Bird

7-8:45 p.m. – all parents/guardians Periods 1-7

Plainfield South:

6:15-6:45 p.m. – Drivers education (parents/guardians only)

6:44-6:54 p.m. – Early Bird

7-8:46 p.m. – Periods 1-7

All Physical Education classes will meet in the gymnasium.

Sophomore Drivers Ed. Class in Room 196