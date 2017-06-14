District 219 board tightens conflict of interest rules, revises policies

By Igor Studenkov | For the Bugle

The Niles Township District 219 Board of Education voted unanimously to tighten the rule regarding its members’ conflicts of interest during the June 6 meeting.

The vote was part of the package of changes that affect the board members’ conduct and other aspects of district operations. It specifically requires board members not to vote on any contracts where their relatives might benefit, and both board members and superintendents must publicly disclose such conflicts of interest before the vote takes place. It adds the language to board meeting procedures, requiring residents who address the board during the public comments portion of the meeting to be respectful and civil toward board members. The rule changes also included tweaks to rules governing student expulsion; requiring the school to show that a student’s presence in school would be enough of a threat to justify such a step.

Like other school boards, District 219 board of education tends to adopt rule changes every couple of months. In many cases, the changes are minor language tweaks. In others, they were mere formalities necessary to ensure that district rules reflect recent changes to state and federal laws. But, in many cases, changes are more substantial.

The latest changes significantly expanded the section related to school board members’ conflict of interest, specifying that they may not accept gifts or favors from companies that are looking to get contracts or enter into agreements with the district. If a relative of a board member has any direct or indirect beneficial interest in “any contract, work, or business of the district” the board member in question must publicly disclosure said relationship before the board votes on a contract or an agreement, and recuse themselves from the vote.

The changes add a similar provision for district superintendents, specifying that they must disclose such conflict of interest to the board, and the board must disclose it to the public before the board takes any action.

In the section about the Board of Education meeting procedures, the changes added a paragraph specifying that any individual that wished to speak before the board should “conduct oneself with respect and civility toward others.” This particular change comes a month after the May 2 special board meetings, when many residents spoke harshly against then-board president Mark Sproat over his alleged harassment of former girls’ basketball coach Tony Konsewicz. Some parents referred to Sproat as a bully and urged him to resign.

The residency requirements went through slight, but notable tweaks. In the past, if a family is in the process of buying or building a residence in a district, but don’t actually live in a district, they would need to pay a non-resident tuition fee until they move in. If that happens within 60 days, the tuition would be reimbursed. The revisions specify that those provisions apply to renters as well as homeowners.

Finally, the language regarding student expulsion procedures was altered. As before, it is up to the school board to decide about expulsion but they must provide a report to support their reasoning. The report would still need to list a specific reason as to why removing a student from school is in the school’s best interest, and explain the reason why they decided on expulsion. The requirement that the report document what steps the school took to address the issues that led to expulsion was slightly altered, so that, instead of simply stating that the school officials determined that “all behavioral and disciplinary interventions” were exhausted, it must state what those were interventions that were appropriate for the student. And a brand-new requirement was added, requiring the report to show that keeping a student in school would “pose a threat to the safety of other student, staff, or members of the school community” or “substantially disrupt, impede, or interfere with the operation of the school.”

The board held the first reading on the changes during its May 9 meeting. It held the final vote during the June 6 meeting, approving them unanimously.

Despite Pleas, District 219 lays off Niles Central attendance manager

As the Niles Township High School District 219 Board of Education’s June 6 meeting got underway, a number of Niles Central High School teachers and staff spoke forcefully on the behalf of a colleague.

The board was scheduled to consider cutting several positions, including Attendance Manager position at the Niles Central High School. Speakers argued that Lou Gatta, who also served as the school’s Transformation Coordinator, played an important role in the school and served as positive influence for its students. Gatta himself appealed to the board, arguing that his record spoke for itself. But the board wasn’t moved, voting unanimously to eliminate the position.

Niles Central High School is specifically geared toward students with physical and mental disabilities, as well as psychological or behavioral issues. The student population and the staff is small compared to the Niles North and Niles West high school, and the staff reflects that.

During the public comments portion of the meeting, Joy Cheng, a Niles Central social worker, argued that, given the students’ needs, who holds the position matters more than it would in regular schools.

“In many cases, having the position and particular person in this position has been a crucial factor, [for] many students, whether they graduate or not,” she said.

Anne Hellmer, Niles Central’s director, said that, while she hasn’t been at the school for that long, she has come to appreciate how much of a difference Gatta made.

Kate Choldin, a 20-year Niles Central teacher, said that Gatta always tries to go above and beyond his position.

“We order our own [student] lunches that are brought in from Niles West,” she said. “Setting up lunches in the cafeteria – he writes every student’s name on every lunch.”

Choldin credited him with working out a transportation system that addressed Niles Central students’ unique needs and ensuring that, if there is a need for substitute teachers, someone is always there to step in.

She also read a letter from Niles Central special education teacher Brian Greene.

“Mr. Gatta developed positive relationships with many students in Niles Central by providing them with encouragement and support, or by simply putting a smile on the face of student who has a most difficult day,” he wrote.

Gatta urged the district to look at his record, saying that he received positive evaluations in his 15 years at Niles Central, even as, in recent years, the district went back and forth on whether to retain his position.

“Don’t take away the significant contribution that my talent brings to program,” Gatta said. “Please vote to keep me at Niles Central, where I do great work for the kids.”

But the appeals didn’t sway the board, which voted unanimously to eliminate the position.