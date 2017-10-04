Dogs to descend on Joliet Junior College Oct. 7, 8 for dog show

The Stone City Kennel Club welcomes all dog lovers to their annual All Breed Dog Show. Hundreds of dogs and their owners will get the chance to strut their stuff in the show ring Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8, at the Weitendorf Agricultural Educational Center, Joliet Junior College, 17840 West Laraway Road, Joliet. Show hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. The event is great for the whole family with free admission and free parking. Dogs not entered in the competitions are not permitted. For more information visit royjonesdogshows.com
Spectators can:
- Meet a variety of different dog breeds.
- Learn about responsible dog ownership.
- Speak with breeders, owners and exhibitors.
- Watch the judging of various breeds in Conformation and cheer for your favorite.
- See young owner-handlers compete against their peers in the Junior Showmanship Competition.
- See puppies getting started in the sport in the AKC Sanctioned 4- and under-6 Month Puppy Competition.