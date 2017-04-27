Dosen slams walk-off win

Benet Academy 10. Nazareth Academy 10. Two outs. Bottom of the 11th, in the completion of the East Suburban Catholic Conference contest, suspended due to darkness, back on April 18.

The game ended after Redwing senior centerfielder Marty Dosen drove an 0-2 pitch out of the ballpark for the win.

“With two strikes, I had to protect,” Dosen said.

Protect he did, as Dosen, launched his fourth home run of the campaign, over the left field fence, for a walk-off grandslam and a 14-10 Benet Academy victory. With the win, the Redwings (14-4, 5-1) pull into a tie on the loss side with Marian Catholic (13-4, 7-1) and Joliet Catholic (10-10-1, 5-1) for first place in the ESCC.

“I thought I popped it up,” Dosen added. “A totally awesome feeling, to watch the ball go over the left field fence, for the walk-off win.”

Junior right-hander Tony Adams started the suspended game in the top of the ninth. Adams was brilliant in firing three scoreless innings, allowing just one single. Dosen’s bomb made a winner of Adams, who improved to 3-0 on the season.

“It was important to throw strikes today,” Adams said. “I very happy I was able to accomplish that tonight.”

Redwing senior shortstop Jack Schneider was like a vacuum cleaner at short, making three standout plays in the 9th and 10th innings. Schneider also singled to leadoff the happy 11th and scored what would prove to be the game-winning run.

“Great win to move into a tie for first, in the conference,” Schneider said. “On the ground ball up the middle, I really had to fire it to first base, to get the speedy Nazareth base runner.”

On April 17, the Redwings defeated Nazareth (15-8, 3-5) in La Grange Park, 12-1.

“To sweep a great program like Nazareth is a real credit to our kids,” Benet Academy head coach Scott Lawler said. “I thought Marty popped it up, too. I was just hoping that the ball would fall beyond the left fielder.”

SOCCER

Benet defeated St. Viator 1-0 behind an unassisted goal from Betsy Keefe at 30:57.

Anna Keefe earned the shutout in goal.

Benet moves to 8-5-0 overall, 4-2-0 ESCC.