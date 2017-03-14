Downers Grove and Westmont Police Blotter, Jan. 23-Feb. 24

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Downers Grove, Westmont and Woodridge police departments. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DOWNERS GROVE

January 23

Medication was stolen at the Downers Grove Public Library between 4:30 and 5 p.m. at 1050 Curtiss Avenue.

January 27

A fence was damaged between 8 a.m. and 5:43 p.m. on the 400 block of Lake Avenue.

January 28

Headphones were stolen from Fry’s Electronics between 11:28 and 11:45 a.m. at 3300 Finley Road.

February 3

Jams P. Lacey, 56, of Evergreen Park, was charged at 5:06 p.m. with retail theft at 3300 Finley Road.

February 4

Several parts were stolen from a vehicle at 12 p.m. in the 5100 block of Washington Street.

A vehicle was broken into and a purse was reported stolen at 6:04 a.m. at Good Samaritan Hospital at 3816 Highland Avenue.

Veronica G. Davila, 44, of Cicero, was charged at 5:24 p.m. with retail theft at Savers at 2900 Highland Avenue.

February 6

The lock of a vehicle was damaged between 9 p.m. February 5 and 9 a.m. February 6 in the 4100 block of Earlston Road.

Tavis J. Hoffman, 44, of Earlville, was charged at 1:03 p.m. with retail theft at the Home Depot at 2000 Butterfield Road.

February 8

Roger J. Ochoa, 22, of Streamwood, was charged at 11:58 a.m. with retail theft and possession of marijuana at Home Dept at 2000 Butterfield Road.

February 9

Ten recycled car batteries were stolen from a shed at Sears Hardware between 9:15 p.m. February 8 and 12 p.m. February 9 at 925 Ogden Ave.

February 10

Cash was stolen from a wallet in a locker at XSport Fitness Center between 12 p.m. February 5 and 8 p.m. February 10 at 3200 Finley Road.

Cash, credit and debit cards were stolen from a locker at XSport Fitness Center between 8:09 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. February 10 at 3200 Finley Road.

February 11

An iPhone and engagement ring were stolen between 12:01 and 1:30 a.m. at XSport Fitness Center at 3200 Finley Road.

Nakia L. Smith, 18, of the 4100 block of North Park Street, Westmont, was charged at 7:01 p.m. with retail theft at Jewel Osco at 1100 Ogden Ave.

February 12

Jewelry was stolen from a residence between 12 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. in the 6600 block of Garden Court.

WESTMONT

February 25

Jennie Moreano, 41, of Westmont, was charged at 11:45 p.m. February 25 with domestic battery in the 900 block of Indian Boundary Drive.

February 20

A cell phone was stolen between 3:45 and 5:45 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Cass Avenue.

Two windows on a building were broken between 9 p.m. February 15 and 9 a.m. February 20 in the 6100 block of South Cass Avenue.

February 23

An antenna on a vehicle was broken between 9 p.m. February 22 and 9 a.m. February 23 in the 6700 block of Park Lane.

February 24

Car windows on 13 vehicles were broken between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. February 24 in the 400 block of East Ogden Avenue.