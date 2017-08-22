Downers Grove Fire Department rescues cats from apartment fire

The Downers Grove Fire Department was responded to a general alarm August 14 at an apartment fire at 5152 Fairview Avenue, Downers Grove. Firefighters encountered smoke coming from a bedroom in a second floor apartment. The fire was out in less than 20 minutes. No firefighters were injured in this incident. Several varieties of pets were located in the unit. Fire Chief Jim Jackson rescued one of the cats which was provided oxygen by firefighters with the department’s equipment designed specifically for pet rescues. The Downers Grove Fire Department was assisted by the Downers Grove Police Department, and the Lisle-Woodridge, Darien-Woodridge and Westmont Fire Departments. The cause of the fire is under investigation.