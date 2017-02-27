Downers Grove man found guilty of murdering his mother

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin announced Feb. 27 that a jury has found Michael Bassaly, 30, formerly of Downers Grove, guilty of first degree murder in the 2013 shooting death of his mother. The jury also found Bassaly guilty of personally discharging the firearm that killed his mother, making him eligible for an extended prison term in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The jury came back with their guilty verdict after approximately two hours of deliberations following a three-day-long trial in front of Judge Daniel Guerin. Bassaly has been held without bond at the DuPage County Jail since the murder.

On August 29, 2013, Burr Ridge police were dispatched to St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church, 15W455 79th Street, Burr Ridge, following a 12:53 a.m. 911 call placed by Michael Bassaly. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered Bassaly’s mother, Yvonne Zaky Bassaly, 61, in the backseat of his vehicle. She had been shot once in the head but was still alive. Mrs. Bassaly was immediately taken from the scene by ambulance to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 1:42 a.m. An investigation led authorities to Michael as the gun man.

“Michael Bassaly unsuccessfully tried to convince a jury that his mother took her own life,” Berlin said. “Today, a jury saw through his lies and feeble attempts to avoid responsibility for the murder of his own mother by claims of suicide. This was a very difficult case as the victim and defendant are mother and son. To the entire Bassaly family, I wish them some measure of closure as they come to the final stages of this horrible family tragedy. I would like to thank the Burr Ridge Police Department and the Felony Investigative Assistance Team for their fine work on this case. I would also like to thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Steve Knight and Jennifer Lindt for their outstanding work in holding Mr. Bassaly responsible for the murder of his mother.”

Bassaly’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 22, for post-trial motions and return of the pre-sentence report. He faces a prison sentence of between 45-years-to-life in the Illinois Department of Corrections.