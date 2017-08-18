Downers Grove North, South high schools welcome 16 new teachers for fall

District 99 proudly welcomes 16 new teachers to North High and South High for the 2017-18 school year. The new teachers were introduced to district staff on Monday, August 7 to kick off their week of orientation. Classes begin for students on Friday, August 18.
New North High teachers include:
Brian Bekkedal, DGN Physical Education/Health
Kim Jablonski, DGN Career & Technical Education (Department Chair)
Sonja Kalic, DGN World Languages
Josh Hoering, DGN Fine Arts
Max Gilbert, DGN Physical Education
Joanna Hagood-Cook, DGN Math
New South High teachers include:
Betsy Galati, DGS Social Worker
Gloria Barrera, DGS Nurse
Julia Cahill, DGS Special Services
Bill Rasch, DGS Special Services
Michelle Lawler, DGS Special Services
Patrick Hayes, DGS Special Services
Sara Hayduck, DGS Special Services
Lisa McTigue, DGS Special Services
Margaret Winchell, DGS Fine Arts
Kelsey Gibney, DGS Science
Three teachers are District 99 alums: Sara Hayduck is a South High graduate and Brian Bekkedal and Max Gilbert are North High graduates.