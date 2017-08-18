Downers Grove North, South high schools welcome 16 new teachers for fall

District 99 proudly welcomes 16 new teachers to North High and South High for the 2017-18 school year. The new teachers were introduced to district staff on Monday, August 7 to kick off their week of orientation. Classes begin for students on Friday, August 18.

New North High teachers include:

Brian Bekkedal, DGN Physical Education/Health

Kim Jablonski, DGN Career & Technical Education (Department Chair)

Sonja Kalic, DGN World Languages

Josh Hoering, DGN Fine Arts

Max Gilbert, DGN Physical Education

Joanna Hagood-Cook, DGN Math

New South High teachers include:

Betsy Galati, DGS Social Worker

Gloria Barrera, DGS Nurse

Julia Cahill, DGS Special Services

Bill Rasch, DGS Special Services

Michelle Lawler, DGS Special Services

Patrick Hayes, DGS Special Services

Sara Hayduck, DGS Special Services

Lisa McTigue, DGS Special Services

Margaret Winchell, DGS Fine Arts

Kelsey Gibney, DGS Science

Three teachers are District 99 alums: Sara Hayduck is a South High graduate and Brian Bekkedal and Max Gilbert are North High graduates.