Downers Grove South Mustang Trot benefits Special Olympics

The Downers Grove South High School Key Club will hold their 5th annual Mustang Trot 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, April 9, from 8 -10 a.m. This family-friendly event will start at Downers Grove South and is open to all regardless of home location or school affiliation. This year, the race benefits Special Olympics Illinois, a charity that directly impacts many Downers Grove Special Olympic programs and athletes.

“The Mustang Trot is playing an important role in our school’s philanthropy project this year,” says Adrienne Miller, Downers Grove South Teacher and Key Club Co-Advisor. “Last year we raised $3,000 for the D99 Memorial Peace Garden, and this year we’re anticipating an even greater turnout as more community members, not just those associated with DGS, get involved and help support Special Olympics Illinois.”

Registration and packet pick-up will be available from 8 – 8:45 a.m., with the 5K beginning at 9 a.m. on Prentiss Drive, just a short walk from DGS. Participants will make their way through the surrounding neighborhoods and finish back on Prentiss Drive.

Awards will be presented to the overall top male and female finishers, top 3 male and top 3 female finishers in each age category, and team awards for fastest average time, best team name, and best team costumes. All participants will be entered into a drawing for prizes such as gift certificates and goods from local vendors and must be present to claim prizes.

Participants may register online or fill out the registration form and send to Amy Klug at Downers Grove South High School, 1436 Norfolk, Downers Grove, IL 60516. The deadline to register online ends April 6 and paper pre-registration ends April 7. Pre-registration is $25 per adult and $20 per student. Race day registration is $30 for everyone.

This year, children ages 0-12 will be able to participate in the Pony Trot Post-Race Celebration beginning at 10 a.m., immediately following the Mustang Trot 5K Run/Walk. For a $5 donation, kids can participate in a fun, age-appropriate obstacle course with the help of the DGS Peer Leaders. There is no pre-registration for the Pony Trot.

Parking for the event is available at Downers Grove South High School. For more information, visit the Mustang Trot website at www.mustangtrot.weebly.com or contact Amy Klug at aklug@csd99.org or call 630-795-8574.