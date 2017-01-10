Downers Grove, Westmont and Woodridge Police Blotter: Dec. 2-23

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Downers Grove, Westmont and Woodridge police departments. Individuals in the Police Blotter who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
DOWNERS GROVE
Domestic Battery
- Dominique D. Curry, 22, of Joliet, was charged at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 with two counts of domestic battery at Aldrich Drive and Woodward Avenue.
- Derrick M. Robinson, 39, of Downers Grove, was charged at 12:46 p.m. Dec. 10 with four counts of domestic battery in the 800 block of Burlington Avenue.
- Alexander Bryant Prior, 23, Lisle, was charged at 6:55 a.m. Dec. 10 with battery in the 400 block of Wilson Street.
- Alexander J. Miller, 20, of Tempe, Ariz., was charged at 7:08 p.m. Dec. 9 with two counts of domestic battery in the 4300 block of Elm Street.
- Paul M. Passero, 60, of Martinez, Calif., was charged at 3:06 p.m. Dec. 3 with two counts of domestic battery in the 7300 block of Blackburn Avenue.
- Kevin A. Gorss, 46, of Downers Grove, was charged at 11:56 a.m. Dec. 6 with two counts of domestic battery in the 2300 block of Ogden Avenue.
- Daniel J. Peterson, 22, of Downers Grove, was charged at 4:52 p.m. Dec. 3 with two counts of domestic battery in the 2000 block of Prentiss Drive.
DUI
- Alexandra Dumitru, 36, of Hinsdale, was charged at 2 a.m. Dec. 9 with driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting a peace officer in the 6100 block of Stonewall Avenue.
Burglary
- Items from a wallet, jewelry and other items reportedly were stolen between 8:26 and 8:36 p.m. Dec. 2 from a residence in the 900 block of Claremont Drive.
- Jewelry and a baseball bat reportedly were stolen between 9:23 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 5 from a residence in the 1400 block of 62nd Street.
- Jewelry reportedly was stolen between 1:45 and 5:53 p.m. Dec. 9 from a residence in the 4300 block of Wilson Avenue.
- Several items reportedly were stolen from a vehicle but left on the scene between 5 p.m. Dec. 12 and 6:59 a.m. Dec. 13 in the 900 block of Curtiss Street.
- Change reportedly was stolen between 3:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 6:30 a.m. Dec. 15 from an unlocked vehicle in the 5800 block of Fairmount Avenue.
- Two iPads reportedly were stolen between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 15 from a residence in the 2400 block of Haddow Avenue.
Theft
- A wallet and purse reportedly were stolen from a store worker Dec. 3 at She’s Boutique in the 5100 block of Main Street.
- A phone and cash reportedly were stolen Dec. 5 from a locker at X-Sport Fitness Center in the 3200 block of Finley Road.
- Kennedy K Braasch, 21, of Naperville, was charged at 7:12 p.m. Dec. 7 with retail theft in the 2900 block of Finley Road.
- A package containing a Chromebook reportedly was stolen between 5:15 and 6 p.m. Dec. 2 from a residence in the 4800 block of Cumnor Road.
- A painting reportedly was not delivered to the proper address after an online account was hacked at 8:28 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 3800 block of Dillon Court.
- A package reportedly was stolen between 8:11 and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 10 from a residence in the 600 block of Sherman Street.
- A snow blower reportedly was stolen between 11 p.m. Dec. 10 and 5 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 800 block of 55th Street.
- Latoya D. Anderson, 21, of Chicago, was charged at 11:22 p.m. Dec. 5 with retail theft in the 800 block of Burlington Avenue.
Intent to deliver cocaine
- Erasmo Liberato, 31, of Melrose Park, was charged at 12:25 p.m. Dec. 15 with intent to deliver cocaine in the zero to 100 block of East Ogden Avenue, Westmont.
Property damage
- A front-side window reportedly was broken between 1:30 and 2:45 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 1500 block of Butterfield Road.
- The rear window of a vehicle reportedly was damaged between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at the Red Roof Inn in the 1100 block of Butterfield Road.
- The rear window of a vehicle reportedly was damaged between 11:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 8 a.m. Dec. 15 in the 4600 block of Stonewall Avenue.
Tobacco violation
- Arriana M. West, 22, of the 7600 block of Monroe Street, Merrillville, Ind., was charged at 5:18 p.m. Nov. 28 with a tobacco violation at the Walgreen’s in the 1000 block of Ogden Avenue.
WESTMONT
Battery
- Xavier Wilson, 29, of Westmont, was charged at 2:55 p.m. Dec. 17 with domestic battery in the zero to 100 block of Fountainhead Drive.
Theft
- A coat, wallet and cellphone reportedly were stolen between midnight and 1 a.m. Dec. 14 from a business in the zero to 100 block of West Burlington Avenue. The loss is $1,100.
Property damage
- The windows of three vehicles reportedly were damaged between 6 p.m. Dec. 13 and 7:45 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 400 block of East Ogden Avenue The damage is $3,000.
- A camera at a residence reportedly was damaged between 4:30 and 4:50 a.m. Dec. 16 in the 400 block of South Warwich Avenue.
Driver’s License
- Officers arrested Gary Bray, 49, of Westmont, at 3:30 p.m., on Dec. 13 for driving with a revoked driver’s license on 200 block of East 55th Street. He was cited for improper parking and operating an uninsured vehicle.
- Officers arrested Rober Kassal, 47, of Roselle for driving with a suspended driver’s license at 9:37 a.m. on Dec. 21 on the 6200 block of South Cass Avenue.
DUI
- Officers arrested Francis Piotrowski, 33, of Westmont at 12:16 a.m. on Dec.23 for driving under the influence on the the 200 block of south Cass Avenue.
Property damage
- Sometime between 4:30 and 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 16 an unknown offender(s) damaged a camera from a residence in the 400 block of South Warwick Avenue. The damage is $200.
WOODRIDGE
Damage to property
- A criminal damage to property was reported at 11:11 a.m. on Dec. 16 on the 2400 block of Spring Street. Unknown suspect punched holes in the wall of a common area of an apartment building and removed the strike plate on an exterior door.
- A criminal defacement of property was reported at approximately 11:32 a.m. in the 2500 block of Waterbury Drive on Dec. 16. Unknown suspect spray-painted graffiti on the wooden fence surrounding one of the apartment complex dumpsters.
Theft
- A theft occurred Dec. 17 between 6 and 6:28 a.m.in the 1300 block of Internationale Parkway. Unknown suspect stole an iPhone had been stored in the pocket of the victim’s coat.
- Fran Allen, 52, of Downers Grove was charged with retail theft Dec. 17 after she allegedly removed miscellaneous items valued at $1089.99 from Kohl’s, 1001 W. 75th Street without making payment.
- A theft occurred Dec. 18 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:06 p.m. in the 6600 block of Route 53. Unknown suspect stole a pair of sweatpants that had a watch, an iPhone and approximately $120 in cash in the pockets.
- Martha Gassmann, 51, of Westmont was charged with retail theft Dec. 20 after allegedly removing several items of jewelry from Kohl’s, 1001 W. 75th Street without making payment.