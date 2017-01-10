Downers Grove, Westmont and Woodridge Police Blotter: Dec. 2-23

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Downers Grove, Westmont and Woodridge police departments. Individuals in the Police Blotter who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DOWNERS GROVE

Domestic Battery

Dominique D. Curry, 22, of Joliet, was charged at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 with two counts of domestic battery at Aldrich Drive and Woodward Avenue.

Derrick M. Robinson, 39, of Downers Grove, was charged at 12:46 p.m. Dec. 10 with four counts of domestic battery in the 800 block of Burlington Avenue.

Alexander Bryant Prior, 23, Lisle, was charged at 6:55 a.m. Dec. 10 with battery in the 400 block of Wilson Street.

Alexander J. Miller, 20, of Tempe, Ariz., was charged at 7:08 p.m. Dec. 9 with two counts of domestic battery in the 4300 block of Elm Street.

Paul M. Passero, 60, of Martinez, Calif., was charged at 3:06 p.m. Dec. 3 with two counts of domestic battery in the 7300 block of Blackburn Avenue.

Kevin A. Gorss, 46, of Downers Grove, was charged at 11:56 a.m. Dec. 6 with two counts of domestic battery in the 2300 block of Ogden Avenue.

Daniel J. Peterson, 22, of Downers Grove, was charged at 4:52 p.m. Dec. 3 with two counts of domestic battery in the 2000 block of Prentiss Drive.

DUI

Alexandra Dumitru, 36, of Hinsdale, was charged at 2 a.m. Dec. 9 with driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting a peace officer in the 6100 block of Stonewall Avenue.

Burglary

Items from a wallet, jewelry and other items reportedly were stolen between 8:26 and 8:36 p.m. Dec. 2 from a residence in the 900 block of Claremont Drive.

Jewelry and a baseball bat reportedly were stolen between 9:23 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 5 from a residence in the 1400 block of 62nd Street.

Jewelry reportedly was stolen between 1:45 and 5:53 p.m. Dec. 9 from a residence in the 4300 block of Wilson Avenue.

Several items reportedly were stolen from a vehicle but left on the scene between 5 p.m. Dec. 12 and 6:59 a.m. Dec. 13 in the 900 block of Curtiss Street.

Change reportedly was stolen between 3:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 6:30 a.m. Dec. 15 from an unlocked vehicle in the 5800 block of Fairmount Avenue.

Two iPads reportedly were stolen between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 15 from a residence in the 2400 block of Haddow Avenue.

Theft

A wallet and purse reportedly were stolen from a store worker Dec. 3 at She’s Boutique in the 5100 block of Main Street.

A phone and cash reportedly were stolen Dec. 5 from a locker at X-Sport Fitness Center in the 3200 block of Finley Road.

Kennedy K Braasch, 21, of Naperville, was charged at 7:12 p.m. Dec. 7 with retail theft in the 2900 block of Finley Road.

A package containing a Chromebook reportedly was stolen between 5:15 and 6 p.m. Dec. 2 from a residence in the 4800 block of Cumnor Road.

A painting reportedly was not delivered to the proper address after an online account was hacked at 8:28 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 3800 block of Dillon Court.

A package reportedly was stolen between 8:11 and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 10 from a residence in the 600 block of Sherman Street.

A snow blower reportedly was stolen between 11 p.m. Dec. 10 and 5 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 800 block of 55th Street.

Latoya D. Anderson, 21, of Chicago, was charged at 11:22 p.m. Dec. 5 with retail theft in the 800 block of Burlington Avenue.

Intent to deliver cocaine

Erasmo Liberato, 31, of Melrose Park, was charged at 12:25 p.m. Dec. 15 with intent to deliver cocaine in the zero to 100 block of East Ogden Avenue, Westmont.

Property damage

A front-side window reportedly was broken between 1:30 and 2:45 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 1500 block of Butterfield Road.

The rear window of a vehicle reportedly was damaged between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at the Red Roof Inn in the 1100 block of Butterfield Road.

The rear window of a vehicle reportedly was damaged between 11:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 8 a.m. Dec. 15 in the 4600 block of Stonewall Avenue.

Tobacco violation

Arriana M. West, 22, of the 7600 block of Monroe Street, Merrillville, Ind., was charged at 5:18 p.m. Nov. 28 with a tobacco violation at the Walgreen’s in the 1000 block of Ogden Avenue.

WESTMONT

Battery

Xavier Wilson, 29, of Westmont, was charged at 2:55 p.m. Dec. 17 with domestic battery in the zero to 100 block of Fountainhead Drive.

Theft

A coat, wallet and cellphone reportedly were stolen between midnight and 1 a.m. Dec. 14 from a business in the zero to 100 block of West Burlington Avenue. The loss is $1,100.

Property damage

The windows of three vehicles reportedly were damaged between 6 p.m. Dec. 13 and 7:45 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 400 block of East Ogden Avenue The damage is $3,000.

A camera at a residence reportedly was damaged between 4:30 and 4:50 a.m. Dec. 16 in the 400 block of South Warwich Avenue.

Driver’s License

Officers arrested Gary Bray, 49, of Westmont, at 3:30 p.m., on Dec. 13 for driving with a revoked driver’s license on 200 block of East 55th Street. He was cited for improper parking and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Officers arrested Rober Kassal, 47, of Roselle for driving with a suspended driver’s license at 9:37 a.m. on Dec. 21 on the 6200 block of South Cass Avenue.

DUI

Officers arrested Francis Piotrowski, 33, of Westmont at 12:16 a.m. on Dec.23 for driving under the influence on the the 200 block of south Cass Avenue.

Property damage

Sometime between 4:30 and 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 16 an unknown offender(s) damaged a camera from a residence in the 400 block of South Warwick Avenue. The damage is $200.

WOODRIDGE

Damage to property

A criminal damage to property was reported at 11:11 a.m. on Dec. 16 on the 2400 block of Spring Street. Unknown suspect punched holes in the wall of a common area of an apartment building and removed the strike plate on an exterior door.

A criminal defacement of property was reported at approximately 11:32 a.m. in the 2500 block of Waterbury Drive on Dec. 16. Unknown suspect spray-painted graffiti on the wooden fence surrounding one of the apartment complex dumpsters.

Theft