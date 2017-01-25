Downers Grove, Westmont and Woodridge Police Blotter, Jan. 5-17

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Downers Grove, Westmont and Woodridge police departments. Individuals in Police Blotter who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
DOWNERS GROVE
Burglary
- A vehicle and several garage door electronic keypads were reported stolen sometime between Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 from residences on the 2800 block of Walnut Avenue.
Theft
- Medication reportedly was stolen from a gym bag between Jan. 5 and 8 in the 5900 block of Grand Avenue.
- An Iowa Hawkeyes flag was reported stolen from a front porch on the 4700 block of Oakwood Avenue between Jan. 7 and Jan. 8.
- An iPhone reportedly was stolen Jan. 4 from a locker at X-Sport Fitness on the 3200 block of Finley Road.
- A jacket and a bag left in a mailbox were reported Jan. 12 on the 300 block of Third Street.
Property damage
- Building and car windows reportedly were broken Jan. 8 at the Red Roof Inn on the 1100 block of Butterfield Road.
- The window of a vehicle reportedly was damaged Jan. 7 on the 5400 block of Ashbrook Place.
- A vehicle reportedly was egged between overnight Dec. 19 to Dec. 20 on the 5600 block of Washington Street.
- A vehicle reportedly was egged between overnight Dec. 19 to Dec. 20 on the 5400 block of Ashbrook Street.
WESTMONT
DUI
- Steven Langston, 42, Westmont, was charged at 9:15 p.m. with driving under the influence of alcohol on the 700 block of East Ogden Avenue.
Theft
- Cash reportedly was stolen sometime Jan. 11 from a residence on the 4000 block of North Cass Avenue.
- Liquor reportedly was stolen Jan. 14 from a business on the 6200 block of South Cass Avenue.
WOODRIDGE
Burglary
- A burglary from motor vehicle occurred overnight January 12 to January 13 on the 2000 block of Apple Lane. Unknowns suspect made entry into a box truck and stole two sewer rodders and a sewer line locater. Value of items estimated at $6500.
- A burglary from motor vehicle occurred Jan. 15 on the 7900 block of Woodlyn Drive. Unknown suspect made entry into an unlocked vehicle and stole items from a wallet which had been left inside.
- A burglary from motor vehicle occurred Jan. 17 on the 3300 block of Hobson Road. Unknown suspect smashed the front, passenger side window and stole a purse, which had been left on the front seat.
DUI
- Neil Dorr, 45, of Woodridge was charged Jan. 13 with driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop on 71st Street at Janes Avenue.
Theft
- A theft occurred sometime Jan. 15 at the ARC, 8201 Janes Avenue. Unknown suspect stole a purse which had been left unattended in a common area of the facility.
- A theft of gas occurred Jan. 16 at Thornton’s Gas Station, 2401 63rd Street. Unknown suspect pumped $29.76 worth of gasoline and drove off without making payment.
- A theft of gas occurred Jan. 17 at Thornton’s Gas Station, 2401 63rd Street. Unknown suspect pumped $88.21 worth of gasoline and drove off without making payment.
Battery
- Erlyn Castillo-Vargas, 19, 8119 Waterbury Court, Woodridge was charged Jan. 16 with aggravated assault following the investigation of a disturbance on the 8100 block of Waterbury Court.