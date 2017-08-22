Downers Grove, Woodridge and Westmont Police Blotter

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Downers Grove, Woodridge and Westmont police departments. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DOWNERS GROVE

JULY 12

Margaret A. Doherty, 50, of the 1100 block of Barneswood Drive, Downers Grove, was charged at 2:17 p.m. with retail theft on the 7300 block of Lemont Road.

JULY 13

Johnny Martinez, 23, of Willowbrook, was charged at 3:20 p.m. with unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property in the 4400 block of Stanley Avenue.

JULY 14

A shopping cart full of merchandise reportedly was stolen by two individuals between 8:23 and 8:56 p.m. on 1100 block of 75th St.

JULY 15

A pellet reportedly was shot at a car window between 9:30 a.m. and noon in the 4100 block of West End Road.

JULY 16

Vladislav Baracu, 31, of Woodridge, was charged with retail theft on the 7300 block of Lemont Road.

JULY 17

Bryan J. Velazquez, 33, of Wood Dale, was charged at 3 p.m. with retail theft on the 3300 block of Finley Road.

JULY 20

Isaiah D. Moseley, 18, Markeese D. Lemons, 18, and Devonte June Warrior, 18, all of Chicago, were charged at 4:37 p.m. with retail theft on the 2900 block of Finley Road.

JULY 21

A bicycle reportedly was stolen between 8 a.m. June 20 and 8 a.m. July 21 from a building in the 4100 block of Saratoga Avenue.

JULY 26

Two bicycles reportedly were stolen between 6 and 7 p.m. July 26 from the 1200 block of 75th Street.

JULY 28

Two industrial heaters reportedly were stolen between 6:30 p.m. July 27 and 7:30 a.m. July 28 from a business in the 1200 block of Butterfield Road.

JULY 31

A backpack containing a computer and checkbook reportedly was stolen between 7 p.m. July 30 and 7 a.m. July 31 from a car in the 600 block of 61st Street.

A parked car reportedly was stolen between 10:30 p.m. July 30 and 12:30 a.m. July 31 in the 1100 block of 61st Street.

A limousine reportedly was stolen between 2 a.m. July 30 and 10:30 a.m. July 31 in the 900 block of Clyde Avenue.

AUGUST 1

A car reportedly was broken into between 7:30 p.m. July 31 and 9 a.m. Aug. 1 while parked in the 600 block of Prairie Avenue.

AUGUST 2

Cash totaling $210 and two $50 gift cards reportedly were stolen between 10 p.m. Aug. 1 and 6 a.m. Aug. 2 from a car parked in the 2100 block of Oxnard Avenue.

WOODRIDGE

JULY 21

Jaylen Warfield, 18, and Joshua Love, 18, both Richton Park, were charged at 10:05 p.m. with criminal trespass to property in the 2500 block of Spring Street,

JULY 28

Kevin Pastrano, 18, of Woodridge, was charged with possession of a controlled substance following a 5:24 p.m. traffic stop in the 7500 block of Woodward Avenue.

JULY 29

Juan Saucedo, 58, of Chicago was charged at 12:54p.m. with retail theft on the 1000 block of 75th street.

JULY 30

Clinton Fuller, 31, of, Westmont was charged at 2:40 a.m. with driving under the influence of alcohol in the 7500 block of Lemont Road,

AUGUST 1

James Lee, 37, of Hanover Park was charged at 12:09 a.m. with criminal trespass to property in the 3100 block of Roberts Drive.

Alexander Myk, 20, ofDowners Grove was charged at 12:40 p.m. with retail theft in the 1000 block of W. 75th Street.

AUGUST 2

Damonta Buxton, 22, of Chicago was charged at 1:18 a.m. with unlawful use of a weapon in the area of 83rd Street and Lemont Road.

AUGUST 3

Sharon Viorato, 18, of Downers Grove was charged at 7:21 p.m. with retail theft in the 2300 block of 63rd Street.

JULY 28

Tony A. Taylor, 58, of of Clarendon Hills, was charged at 12:10 a.m. with retail theft in the zero to 100 block of East Ogden Avenue.

Aaron D. Lewis, 34, of Maywood, was charged at 12:10 a.m. with driving on a suspended license and no rear registration plate in the 6500 block of Cass Avenue.

JULY 30

The roof of a building reportedly was damaged between July 23 and 30 in the 900 block of Carlisle Avenue.

JULY 31

A television reportedly was stolen between midnight and 1:06 p.m. from a garage in the 300 block of East Richmond Street.

A purse and two credit cards reportedly were stolen between noon and 1:45 p.m. from a car in the 400 block of North Grant Street.

A car reportedly was damaged between 2 and 3 p.m. while parked in the 100 block of East Chicago Avenue.

A car reportedly was broken into between 8 p.m. July 30 and 10 a.m. July 31 while parked in the 500 block of Brookside Avenue.

AUGUST 1

A toolbox and tools reportedly were stolen between 7:30 p.m. July 31 and 8:15 a.m. Aug. 1 from a car parked in the 100 block of West Quincy Street.

AUGUST 2

An envelope containing $200 in cash reportedly was stolen between 12:30 and 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of Schramm Drive.

Sunglasses and a checkbook reportedly were stolen between 8:30 p.m. Aug. 1 and 7:15 a.m. from a car in the 600 block of Oakwood Drive.

A mountain bike reportedly was stolen between 4:50 and 10:10 p.m. in the 100 block of West 63rd Street.

Scott E. Folkes, 44, of Bloomingdale, was charged at 12:58 a.m. with driving under the influence of alcohol, following too closely, improper lane use and illegal transportation of alcohol in the 400 block of East Ogden Avenue.

A windshield reportedly was damaged between 3 and 3:13 p.m. Aug. 2 while the car was parked in the 1100 block of Oakley Drive.

AUGUST 3

Chasity Boerum, 29, of Naperville, was charged at 10:47 p.m. Aug. 3 with driving on a suspended license and speeding in the zero to 100 block of West Ogden Avenue.

Frank P. Schmalz, 55, of Westmont, was charged at 8:37 p.m. with battery in the 400 block of East 61st Street.

AUGUST 6

Luis C. Duarte, 25, of Lyons, was charged at 4:27 p.m. with driving on a revoked license and speeding in the zero to 100 block of West Ogden Avenue.