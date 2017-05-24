Downers Grove, Woodridge and Westmont Police Blotter: April 14-May 10

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Downers Grove, Westmont and Woodridge police departments. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DOWNERS GROVE

APRIL 14

Nicole A. Martinez, 30, of Lombard, was charged at 2:39 p.m. with battery and retail theft at Home Depot, 2000 Butterfield Road.

Collin M. McDonald, 23, of Bloomingdale, was charged at 7:31 p.m. with retail theft at Fry’s Electronics, 3300 Finley Road.

APRIL 21

Marie D. Esposito, 27, of Downers Grove, was charged at 2:41 p.m. with retail theft at Kohls, 2920 Finley Road.

APRIL 29

Abraham Correra, 19, of Wood Dale, was charged at 1:15 p.m. with retail theft at at Fry’s Electronics, 3300 Finley Road.

MAY 3

A pickup truck was reported doing doughnuts at 11:30 p.m. in a recreational field in the 2600 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

WOODRIDGE

MAY 10

Jonathon Rossi, 40, of Rockford was charged with unlawful use of a weapon at approximately 6:48 a.m., following a traffic stop at Route 53 and 75th Street.

WESTMONT

MAY 1

Emmanuel Vega, 19, of Northlake, was charged at 11:35 a.m. with driving on a suspended driver’s license, no insurance and suspended registration in the 200 block of 63rd Street.

MAY 2

A purse reportedly was stolen between 9 p.m. May 1 and 7 a.m. May 2 from a car in the 1400 block of Schramm Court.

MAY 3

Diego Contreras, 27, of Westmont, was charged at 10:15 a.m. with driving with a revoked driver’s license, no insurance and expired registration after a stop in the 6200 block of Cass Avenue.

MAY 5

Gilberto Cabral, 31, of Westmont, was charged at 12:30 p.m. with domestic battery in the 1000 block of Williams Street.

Ray Pace, 60, of Westmont, was charged at 6:50 p.m. with driving under the influence in the 200 block of Adams Street.

MAY 6

Thomas Murphy, 35, of Chicago, was charged at 10:40 p.m. with DUI, unlawful possession of marijuana, expired registration and no insurance following a stop in the 6000 block of Cass Avenue.